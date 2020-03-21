At Home Under Quarantine? Shows To Binge-watch To Drive Out Isolation Blues

While the world observes social distancing during this time of the Coronavirus crisis, one can be sure to relax and take some time off at home. Staying indoors is not only essential but can also be quite rejuvenating. Several OTT platforms offer a variety of shows to binge-watch which are bound to make sure you enjoy your time in quarantine. You can have fun while in isolation by binge-watching some of these shows:

Shows to binge-watch to drive out isolation blues

F.R.I.E.N.D.S

One of the most popular shows from the 90s was the sitcom Friends. The show revolved around the lives of six prime characters and their daily struggles with several aspects of life. The show is witty and filled with sarcastic nuances. Friends was one of the most popular shows and ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. Fans of the show still watch it with the same passion and excitement as if they were watching it for the first time.

The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory was one of the main shows that popularised nerd and geek culture among the youth. The show revolves around the lives of 4 super-intelligent humans and their daily lives. The quirky behaviour of the smart people in comparison to commoners is something that really caught on with viewers. The show had a good run of a total of 12 seasons.

Two and a Half Men

The show features two fully grown men and a kid, which is why the title reads as Two and a Half Men. The show sheds light on the mindset and humorous way a man thinks with respect to relationships, household, and life in general. This show too was one of the most popular shows at its time having a good run of 12 seasons. The show initially featured Charlie Sheen in the lead. Later, he was replaced by Ashton Kutcher.

Prepare to encounter these types of people at your #4thOfJuly family BBQ. http://t.co/i4Q1ta8qy4 #TwoAndAHalfMen pic.twitter.com/yutqo2bvS3 — Two and a Half Men (@TwoAndAHalfMen) July 3, 2015

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

One of the most popular shows in recent times is Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The show speaks of the adventures of the detectives of a precinct in Brooklyn. The show is funny and keeps the viewers hooked on to it for a long time. The show initially had problems with the broadcasting company until finally everything was resolved and the streaming continued.

