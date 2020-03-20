After UP Health Min Jai Pratap Singh, BJP's Pankaj Singh Goes Into Self Quarantine

Uttar Pradesh BJP's General Secretary Pankaj Singh on Friday informed that as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus, he will remain in self-isolation till the time Coronavirus test report of state Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh comes out. The BJP leader also took to his official Twitter handle to share the news and appealed people to follow all the precautionary advice given by the government.

The BJP leader's tweet roughly translates as, " As a precaution till the medical report of Health Minister Shri Jai Pratap Singh Ji, I am in self-isolation and following all necessary instructions and will do so. I request everyone to follow the advice given by the government."

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री श्री जय प्रताप सिंह जी की मेडिकल रिपोर्ट आने तक सावधानी के तौर पर मैं सेल्फ़-आइसोलेशन में हूँ और सभी आवश्यक निर्देशों का पालन कर रहा हूँ और करूँगा।

मैं सभी से निवेदन करता हूँ कि सरकार द्वारा दी जा रही सलाहों का अक्षरशः पालन करें। — Pankaj Singh (@PankajSinghBJP) March 20, 2020

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister goes into quarantine

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh on Friday quarantined himself after he attended a party on March 14 in which singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for novel Coronavirus was also present. The party was attended by VVIPs including top bureaucrats and political figures across parties.

So far various leaders like Congress' Jitin Prasada, BJP's Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant have gone into self-quarantine after attending a party with Kanika Kapoor.

Kanika Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19

Kanika Kapoor confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 after reports started doing the rounds on Friday. In a post on Instagram, the singer shared that she got herself tested after experiencing symptoms, and it came positive. She added that she and her family are in quarantine at the moment and following all medical advice. Kanika also stated that she had tested negative during the airport screening when she returned to India (reportedly from London) 10 days ago. She said the symptoms developed four days ago, and that she was feeling alright. The Baby Doll artist also urged citizens to practice self-isolation, while expressing hope that one should not panic, but only follow the instructions at the moment.

