Qubool Hai 2.0 Trailer Leaves Netizens Excited, Wonder "how Did We Get So Lucky"

Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti starrer Qubool Hai was one of the most popular shows on the small screen. The show is back with Qubool Hai's sequel and it shall be hitting the screens soon in March. The trailer of the upcoming season released earlier today, and fans of the show took to social media to express their reviews about the trailer.

Qubool Hai 2.0 trailer

The makers of Qubool Hai 2.0 dropped the trailer of the show earlier today. The trailer gives a premise of the show and reveals that Surbhi Jyoti shall be portraying the character of Zoya and Karan Singh Grover will be portraying Asad Ahmed Khan. The trailer has a montage of scenes from the show which convey that Asad and Zoya are likely to fall in love.

However, Zoya is unaware that Asad is on a secret mission and it revolves around her. As the trailer progresses, it is shown that Zoya and Asad are leaving for someplace at the airport. There it is revealed to Zoya that Asad is the person who killed her father. Will Zoya forgive him for killing her father, who was a criminal, or will she leave Asad?

Watch the trailer below

Netizens react

Soon after the trailer released today, a number of netizens flocked to social media platforms to share their reviews about the upcoming serial. A number of netizens praised the premise of the show and wished the team of Qubool Hai 2.0 good luck. However, several netizens wrote on social media that they hope the upcoming season meets their expectations. Take a look at some of the reviews by netizens below.

The overall feeling I am getting is that LOVE WINS! So let's celebrate love, unity and say Qubool Hai to the new story, direction, characters and screenplay!



QuboolHai2.0 Trailer Out #SurbhiJyoti #KaranSinghGrover #QuboolHai2Point0 — Surbhi•Zoya•Sanam (@SThoughts13) March 1, 2021

Tumhare Desh ko tumhari zarurat hai, do you accept the Mission

AAK - QUBOOL HAI

The subtleness in his character is just to live for #QuboolHai2Point0 #KaranSinghGrover QuboolHai2.0 Trailer Out Now — Zakky (@zakky12345) March 1, 2021

The trailer is too good 😍😍💓💓 Taken back to Qubool Hai days 🙌 Waiting for 12th March 🤞🤞✌️✌️@SurbhiJtweets @Iamksgofficial #QuboolHai2PointO #SurbhiJyoti — Kumudha 🍃 (@kumudhagopal) March 1, 2021

Hayyee Mashallah Kinni Pyaari Zoya Farooqi...Loved The Trailer...And That Kiss At The End...Hayee Mai Marjawaan



QuboolHai 2.O Trailer Out#SurbhiJyoti #KaranSinghGrover#QuboolHai2Point0 pic.twitter.com/J7Muy4wJuV — Queen Hu Main 😆👸✋ (@JashminSinghan1) March 1, 2021

Since the last two days I have been rewatching Qubool hai from the start and was reliving the old days. And now seeing my Asad & Zoya coming back once again with more romance and intimacy than ever before I'm just wondering how did we get so lucky. 😭❤ — 🌻 (@Sweety_the_leo) March 1, 2021

Qubool hai 2.0 trailer is lit 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Simar (@NEUTRALAudi) March 1, 2021

Numerous netizens praised the cast of the show and stated that they are very excited to watch the show and cannot wait for it to release. Several other people wrote in the comments that they had loved watching Zoya and Asad’s love story in the previous season and want to see the same chemistry in the second season. Several netizens wrote that Surbhi Jyoti’s show would definitely receive a positive response from fans and critics. Check out the tweets about the same below.

Many many congratulations

Asya is back #SurbhiJyoti



Qubool hai 2.O Teaser Out

#QuboolHai2Point0 — Vanshika singh (@Vanshik00281332) March 1, 2021

Damn What A Fabulous Trailer....Sorry For Late Joining The Trend... Actually I Am Watching Trailer Again And Again



QuboolHai 2.O Trailer Out#SurbhiJyoti #KaranSinghGrover#QuboolHai2Point0 — Surbhijyoti_deiji #QH2.0 (@Surbhijyotidei1) March 1, 2021

How much I was excited but didn't like the look of Surbhi in Qubool hai trailer. — Anu_tales (@anu_kanha) March 1, 2021

Many Many Congratulations Our Sweet Couple Asya



QuboolHai 2.O Trailer Out#SurbhiJyoti #KaranSinghGrover#QuboolHai2Point0 — Athulya (@Athulya45003521) March 1, 2021



