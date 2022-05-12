'Resident Evil’ Teaser: Netflix Series Offers Gory Battle For Survival In New Raccoon City

Netflix is all set to unleash the madness of Umbrella corporation onto the New Raccoon City in the upcoming live-action series Resident Evil. Starring Lance Reddick, Ella Balinska and more in lead roles, the series is set in 2036 and follows two different timelines, both equally bloody and gory.

Announced in 2020, the streaming giant has now finally dropped the exciting teaser of the series. Along with some blood-curdling action and hordes of undead people, the teaser also presents the audience with some Easter eggs.

Resident Evil official teaser out

Taking to his Instagram on May 12, 2022, Resident Evil star Lance Reddick who will be seen playing the role of Albert, shared the minute-long teaser of the upcoming series. He shared the video with a caption indicating the chaos and gruesome wreckage left in the wake of the undead army in the New Raccoon City.

He wrote, ''Nothing eventful ever happens in the peaceful New Raccoon City. The legendary franchise Resident Evil brings its battle for survival to Netflix on July 14th.''

The teaser starts with sisters Jade and Billie Wesker moving to the company town of New Raccoon City with their father, Albert. He is seen being involved in questionable science experiments with rats, the typical origin of every fictional virus outbreak. The teaser then moves a decade forward in time when 30-year-old survivor Jade finds herself in a place overrun by zombies.

Her father and sister are nowhere to be found creating mystery around their absence. Ardent fans of the video game may even find some Easter Eggs in the teaser. Actors like Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza, Connor Gossatti and Turlough Convery are also featured in the series.

Netizens' reaction to Netflix's Resident Evil teaser

People were quick to take to social media to leave their honest feedback over the first look at the upcoming series. One netizen tweeted, ''I came into this as a huge RE fan with low-expectations. I left this trailer being pleasantly surprised and actually excited,'' while another wrote, ''Gloomy, dirty, I would say Apocalyptic!: Topped with the right dose of Gore and a mix of practical and CGI special effects!... Much better than I expected... Really Lots of stuff!''

Image: Instagram/@thereallancereddick