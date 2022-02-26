The recent Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused a state of grief globally, with many celebrities denouncing the escalating conflict and showing support for the Ukrainian people.

Resident Evil star Milla Jovovich, who hails from Ukraine, recently quipped that she was 'heartbroken and dumbstruck' to see the state of events happening at her birthplace. In a note dropped via Instagram, Milla said that she's torn in 'two and two' seeing the country and its people being bombed and families being displaced.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, February 26, Milla wrote, "I am heartbroken and dumbstruck trying to process the events of this week in my birthplace of Ukraine. My country and people being bombed. Friends and family in hiding. My blood and my roots come from both Russia and Ukraine. I am torn in two as I watch the horror unfolding, the country being destroyed, families being displaced, their whole life lying in charred fragments around them."

She further denounced war, stating that it always leads to people paying in 'bloodshed and tears'.

"I remember the war in my father’s homeland of former Yugoslavia and the stories my family tells of the trauma and terror they experienced. War. Always war. Leaders who cannot bring peace. The never ending juggernaut of imperialism. And always, the people pay in bloodshed and tears."

Other celebrities like Madonna, Kylie Jenner and Pink also shared their thoughts as they prayed for the 'innocent' people caught up in the grave situation. While Pink shared a link for people to donate to UNICEF's relief efforts, Madonna requested for humanitarian aid for millions of citizens stuck in Ukraine. The Papa Don't Preach singer wrote, "Please Send in Humanitarian Aid to help millions of citizens of the Ukraine whose lives are being affected by this CRISIS at this very moment !!"

Right now, UNICEF is working across eastern #Ukraine to scale up lifesaving programs for children. If you'd like to help, you can donate to @UNICEFUSA here: https://t.co/JIz1FaFmil pic.twitter.com/W2m23huw5Z — P!nk (@Pink) February 26, 2022

Jared Leto also reacted to the ongoing conflict and wrote, "To my friends and family in Ukraine - my heart breaks that this conflict has escalated in such a devastating way. Please take great care and be as safe as you can. Sending thoughts to you and your loved ones during this chaotic and disruptive time."

To my friends and family in Ukraine - my heart breaks that this conflict has escalated in such a devastating way. Please take great care and be as safe as you can. Sending thoughts to you and your loved ones during this chaotic and disruptive time. pic.twitter.com/UXyu0lOzNa — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) February 25, 2022

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MILLAJOVOVICH/ AP)