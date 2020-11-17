Richard Schiff Gets Hospitalized After Contracting COVID-19, Read His Health Update

The Good Doctor star Richard Schiff recently updated his fans on his health after contracting COVID-19. He mentioned in his tweet that he had been hospitalised and that his wife, who had also contracted the virus, was feeling much better and was home. Take a look at his tweet and see how fans responded to the same:

Richard Schiff gets COVID

Richard recently had taken to Twitter to mention that he had contracted COVID-19. His tweet read - 'On Election Day I tested positive for Covid-19. This has been the most bizarre week of our lives.@thesheilakelley is also positive. This is tough. We are determined to find a way to health again. We root for everyone out there who are struggling with this thing. Love from here'. Since November 11, there were no updates about Richard Schiff's health until recently. Take a look:

Covid update.

Thank you all for so much love and support. You’re making it so much easier for @thesheilakelley and me.

I am in the hospital on Remdesivir, O2 and steroids showing some improvement every day. Sheila is home and doing better but still fairly ill. Love you all. https://t.co/sWjOetsgUP — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) November 16, 2020

He added in his tweet labelled 'Covid Update' that he was hospitalised and was on 'Remdesivir, O2 and steroids'. He further explained that he was feeling better and his health was improving every day. He also mentioned that his wife was home and was doing better. To his fans, the actor wrote - 'Thank you all for so much love and support. You’re making it so much easier for@thesheilakelley and me'.

Many fans responded to the tweet and mentioned that they hoped Richard would get better. Screenwriter Randy mentioned - 'Thinking positive thoughts for you both every day until you're on the other side. (I'm a friend of your brother's)' and another fan added - 'Sending you so much love! Praying for you as you continue to receive treatment. You have so many people pulling for you, praying you are restored to good health again very soon. Stay strong! XxxxxX'. Take a look:

Sending you so much love! Praying for you as you continue to receive treatment. You have so many people pulling for you, praying you are restored to good health again very soon. Stay strong! XxxxxX pic.twitter.com/QBVQbi4frx — Elizabeth Rushmer (@TartiniGirl) November 16, 2020

Thinking positive thoughts for you both every day until you're on the other side. (I'm a friend of your brother's). — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) November 16, 2020

I hope you feel better.



You have really enriched American Film and TV with your commitment to character, whether on the West Wing or being eaten by a T-Rex! pic.twitter.com/515tMEbCzt — Pere Ubuntu, resident scholar at @DJTrumpLibrary (@UbuntuRoi) November 16, 2020

Sending you & your wife well wishes!! And just so you know #WestWing reruns have been helping me thru this 8 months and counting pandemic. Toby, Leo, CJ, Josh, Sam, Charlie & Donna 4EVA!! pic.twitter.com/XDQyytpIAk — Tea (@IcedTea17) November 16, 2020

Richard Shiff was also a member of The West Wing cast. The show was an American serial political drama television series created by Aaron Sorkin. Fans loved the actor in it as well and other cast members were Martin Sheen, John Spencer, Allison Janney, Rob Lowe, Bradley Whitford, Janel Moloney, Dulé Hill, and Stockard Channing.

