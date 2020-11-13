LPriyanka Chopra Jonas Reviews Latest Netflix Original 'Ludo'; Urges Fans To Watch It

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently watched the dark comedy crime movie named Ludo and shared a review of the film on her Twitter handle. As many of the Ludo cast members are her friends, she sent lots of love and luck to them for the movie. In another tweet, she also mentioned all the Ludo cast members. Let’s take a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas Twitter update and see how she reviewed the latest Netflix movie.



#Ludo is slick, fun, crazy 😃...has @basuanurag written all over it.

Lots of love and luck to so many of my friends.. what an amazing bunch of talent in one film. Go watch it guys! Out on Netflix now

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/SRUlRKzJ9S — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 12, 2020

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to her Twitter handle and shared how she liked Anurag Basu’s latest movie, Ludo. She shared the Ludo trailer on her Twitter handle and wrote how Ludo was slick, fun and crazy. She also mentioned Anurag Basu and praised his writing skills for the movie. As Priyanka Chopra Jonas was excited to watch Ludo having so many of her friends in the cast, she wished them good luck and sent lots of love. She also added how one can see an amazing bunch of talent in one film and urged all her fans to go and watch it on Netflix. She also added another tweet in which she mentioned all the Ludo cast members, including all her friends from the fraternity. Many of her fans replied to her tweet and stated how much they liked it while others loved her excitement and said that they will surely watch the film.

Yesss !! We'll be watching !!!pic.twitter.com/cJyerk9MT9 — Princess Consuela (@lost_in_d_stars) November 12, 2020

I just LOVED it- and the more I started thinking about the metaphor of life as Ludo,the more clever it all got. Brilliant work @basuanurag! SO much fun to watch. I’m so glad that Netflix allows people like me from the other side of the world to enjoy Indian cinema. Kya bat hai! — DocAnon, MD, MSc (@iDocAnonXX) November 13, 2020

Twas a nice film I must say — irene 🌷 (@prixkuttyiru) November 12, 2020

Also Read 'Ludo' Netizens Review: 'Power-packed Performances' By Tripathi, Rao, Fans Say

Also Read Anne Hathaway Confessed To Looking Up Priyanka Chopra Online Every Night

Ludo plot, cast & more

The Ludo plot consists of four different stories that overlap in the wildest manner. It is an anthology dark comedy crime movie that was recently released on Netflix. As Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Twitter to reveal that she loved the movie, many of her fans also stated how much they liked Ludo and all the cast members' performance.

Ludo cast includes amazing actors from the Hindi film industry namely Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, Asha Negi, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Inayat Verma, Pearle Maaney, Paritosh Tripathi, and many others. Directed by Anurag Basu, the movie also includes cameo appearances by Amitabh Bachchan, Rahul Bagga and Anurag Basu himself. Anurag Basu is also a co-writer and co-producer of the movie.

Also Read Priyanka Chopra Clocks In 16 Years Of 'Aitraaz' With A Throwback Video; Watch

Also Read Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares The First Look Of 'We Can Be Heroes' With A Sweet Note

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.