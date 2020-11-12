The Holiday season is about to become a lot more fun, musical and glitzy as Netflix is all set to release Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. The upcoming American Christmas musical film stars actor Forest Whitaker and Madalen Mills in the lead and is helmed by David E. Talbert, who is also the writer behind the story. Read on two find out, “What time does Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey release on Netflix?”

What time does Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey release on Netflix?

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey's release date is scheduled to be November 13, 2020. Like most Netflix series and films Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey's release time is 12:00 AM PT, according to What’s new on Netflix. This means that the show will come out at 3:00 AM EST. Viewers in India will be able to view the Netflix original at 12:30 PM IST. In the UK, Netflix subscribers can avail Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey movie at 8:00 am. Australian viewers will be able to watch it at 6:00 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey: Here is the films' cast

The Christmas musical stars Forest Whitaker as Jeronicus Jangle while Madalen Mills plays Journey Jangle. Keegan-Michael Key stars as Gustafson and Hugh Bonneville as Mr Delacroix. Other cast members include Anika Noni Rose as Jessica Jangle, Phylicia Rashad as Mrs Jangle and Ricky Martin as Don Juan Diego.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey: The storyline

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey on Netflix follows a young toymaker, Jeronicus Jangle, who creates marvels in a quasi-Victorian, steampunk fantasy. But he is soon betrayed by his apprentice at the behest of Jangle’s creation, a toy Don Juan. But things get even worse for Jeronicus who loses his wife soon after being painfully betrayed by his trusted pupil.

A heartbroken and distraught Jeronicus struggles with the twin blow for years, becoming estranged from his daughter. Meanwhile, Gustafson gains fame and fortune with his stolen inventions. It takes the arrival of Jangle’s perky granddaughter Journey for him to get through his gruff, protective shell and the duo then takes a journey to set things right.

A report on the Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey movie's IMDb page reveals that in 2017, Netflix bought a pitch from David E. Talbert entitled Jingle Jangle, which was set to become a Christmas musical. The film was announced in 2018, and Hollywood A-listers like John Legend and Mike Jackson signed on as producers. In October 2018, Forest Whitaker joined the cast of the film and a complete star cast was ready till 2019.

