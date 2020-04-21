'Sairat' Actor Rinku Rajguru To Make Digital Debut With Hotstar Show 'Hundred'

Rinku Rajguru, who rose to fame with Nagraj Manjule's Sairat, is all set to make her digital debut with a new show on Hotstar. The limited series, titled Hundred, also features Bollywood actor Lara Dutta and Karan Wahi in prominent roles. Talking about her digital debut, and association with Hotstar, Rinku Rajguru, revealed that she feels blessed to work with a medium that has such a wide reach.

She also shared that she had a great time shooting for the upcoming show. Furthermore, she revealed that she was highly impressed by her character in the show. Talking about the character of Netra, she said that people will see a new side in each episode.

Further in the interview, the Sairat talked about how digital medium has been her source of entertainment during the lockdown period. Meanwhile, Rinku's upcoming show, Hundred's official trailer will be released on Tuesday and the news of which, the actor posted on her social media. Check out Rinku Rajguru's social media post:

On the work front, Rinku Rajguru was last seen in Marathi film Makeup. The movie, starring Rinku Rajguru, Chinmay Udgirkar, and Prateeksha Lonkar in the lead, narrates the tale of a vibrant girl, who meets a young man and changes his perspective. The Ganesh Pandit directorial was reported to be a box office debacle.

Meanwhile, Rinku Rajguru will be next seen in Khushboo's Aathva Rang Premacha. The movie, starring Vishal Anand, Rinku Rajguru, and Makrand Despande in the lead, was expected to release in April 2020. However, the movie is reportedly pushed to a later date due to the coronavirus lockdown.

