'Riverdale' Producers Hint At A Key Character Still Being Alive In The KJ Apa-starrer

The makers of the popular Netflix show Riverdale recently released the much-awaited episode from part 2 of the sixth season and fans were over the moon as they welcomed their favourite stars back to the show. The KJ Apa starrer series left fans with a cliff-hanger as part one of the sixth season came to an end and surprised them with an interesting turn of events with a similar feat repeated in the recently released episode. The makers of the series have now revealed that Hiram Lodge, who appeared to have died in Riverdale season 6 episode 6, may likely return.

Riverdale makers reveal details about season 6 episode 6

The latest episode of the show sees what happens after Archie, KJ Apa's character and Betty, played by Lili Reinhart receive a call informing them that there is a bomb under the former's bed. It is discovered that the bomb was planted by Hiram Lodge, Veronica's (portrayed by Camilla Mendes) father, who maintained a prolonged vendetta against Archie for the longest time. The new episode of the show revealed that Betty and Archie survive the bomb and even develop superpowers after the experience. Viewers then see Veronica putting a hit on her dad, but later has a change of heart. She tried to stop her dad from getting attacked, but the show portrays that she is too late.

However, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the executive producer and showrunner had a conversation about the future of the character in the show with TVLine and made some interesting revelations. He hinted that Hiram Lodge may not be dead after all and mentioned that even if he is, it does not mean that his story must come to an end. He said to TVLine, via ScreenRant-

"Just because he’s dead doesn’t mean their story is over. Not by a long shot. But it does veer off in very interesting ways. I believe he’s about as dead as they get in Riverdale.”

More on Riverdale cast

The much-loved show stars KJ Apa in the lead role alongside Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse and Camila Mendes, who also play pivotal roles in the teen drama. The show also sees Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Ashleigh Murray and others take on pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram/@cwriverdale_official