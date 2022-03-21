Riverdale Showrunner Reflects On Archie & Betty's Romance As Season 6 Part 2 Releases

Riverdale is one of the popular American teen drama series that premiered on 26 January 2017 and successfully went on for five seasons over the years. As the Riverdale season 6 part 2 was renewed in February 2022, the fans were eagerly awaiting the release of the new season on 20 March 2022.

Riverdale, created by Roberto Aguire-Sacasa, features an ensemble cast of notable actors namely KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Mädchen Amick as Alice Smith, Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller and Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, among others.

Riverdale season 6 part 2 surfaces online

According to EW, as the show recently released season 6 part 2, Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguire-Sacasa teased the fans by shedding light on the bond and romance between Archie and Betty. Speaking about the same, he avered that the fans were going to experience Archie and Betty in a wholesome way than they had ever seen before in terms of romance, friendship and even the plot. He also recalled how they never explored what it would be like for the duo to be together for a longer time.

He stated, "When we resumed in Riverdale, we kind of realized we've actually never really, really explored what it would be like for them together over a longish haul. So let me say this, I think we're going to experience Betty and Archie in a fuller way than we ever have before — romance-wise, friendship-wise, even just plot-wise. Coming out of the events of 605 and 606, Archie and Betty are pretty bonded."

Riverdale season 6 episodes list

Part 1

1. "Chapter Ninety-Six: Welcome to Rivervale"

2. "Chapter Ninety-Seven: Ghost Stories"

3. "Chapter Ninety-Eight: Mr. Cypher"

4. "Chapter Ninety-Nine: The Witching Hour(s)"

5. "Chapter One Hundred: The Jughead Paradox"

Part 2

6. "Chapter One Hundred and One: Unbelievable"

7. "Chapter One Hundred and Two: Death at a Funeral"

8. "Chapter One Hundred and Three: The Town"

