Rolex In Hawkeye: Whom Does The Watch Belong To In Marvel Series Starring Jeremy Renner?

Marvel Studios' much-awaited web series Hawkeye has been entertaining fans for the past few weeks. The holiday-themed limited series became one of the most popular shows on Disney+ Hostar ever since it arrived on the OTT platform. While fans are enjoying the Jeremy Renner starrer show, the series is also unravelling a whole lot of mysteries of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A new mystery has recently come up, which is bothering the show's fans is about the Rolex watch.

Marvel Studios has brought several mysteries of MCU with Hawkeye. The recent mystery which has become the central point of conflict is the Rolex Watch in the show. The watch first appeared in the show's premiere, but the viewers thought it was an insignificant piece to the story. However, Marvel Studios surely knows what to add to its shows and where. Apparently, the Rolex watch is a much significant part of the show as Clint Barton's wife, Laura, asked Clint and Kate to retrieve it.

Details about the Rolex in Hawkeye

The watch was first featured in the show's premiere and it was revealed that it belonged to somebody from the Avengers team. While tracking down the watch, Clint also dropped some hints about the watch and said the Rolex "belongs to someone I used to work with." "They've been out of the game a long time, but their identity is still attached to that watch," Clint added. He also mentioned how they cannot let the Tracksuit Mafia discover this as it will blow their cover.

Who does the Rolex belong to in Hawkeye?

There are many theories surrounding the Rolex in Hawkeye. One of the theories suggests the watch belongs to Nick Fury. After faking his death in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Nick Fury has been laying low. Moreover, Samuel L Jackson is set to reprise his role as Nick Fury in the upcoming show Secret Invasion and it is possible that Marvel Studios can begin the show's story with the watch.

Another theory suggests the watch belongs to Clint's wife, Laura Barton. While this seems to be impossible, but not much about Laura has been revealed yet. Moreover, how did Clint and Laura meet is still a secret. It is possible that Laura was also a secret assassin as she is the only one who brought up the watch.

More about Hawkeye

Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld in the lead roles. The show's plot revolves around Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, as they team up against the Tracksuit Mafia. The show began on November 24 and is set to come to an end on December 22.

