'Rudra': Ajay Devgn's Debut Series New Poster Out; Trailer To Release On January 29

After several Bollywood stars, including Abhishek Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon, Sushmita Sen and more, Ajay Devgn is all set to make his digital debut with a crime thriller web series. The actor will soon appear in Disney+ Hotstar's upcoming show Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness. While the actor himself is much excited about the show, the makers recently unveiled its new poster and also announced the release date of its awaited trailer.

Taking to their social media handles, OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar recently unveiled a brand new poster of Ajay Devgn starter Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness. The poster saw Ajay Devgn in an intense look. Sharing the poster, the streaming platform wrote, "Crime is officially out of time." They further announced the show's trailer will be released on Saturday January 29, 2022, at 6:50 pm. The Singham star's fans are thrilled to see him in a whole new avatar as they expressed the same in the comment section. While one of them wrote, "OMG ab maza aaya an bhidhu," another one called him the "most versatile actor."

Details about Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness

Ajay Devgn starter Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness is the official remake of the British psychological drama Luther, which starred Idris Elba. Ajay Devgn will play the role of a cop in the web series which is touted to be much darker than any of his films so far. The drama also casts Esha Deol and Raashii Khanna in lead roles. Atul Kulkarni, Milind Gunaji, Ashish Vidyarthi and Ashwini Kalsekar are touted to play pivotal roles.

Last year, in the month of April, Ajay Devgn announced the show via Instagram. He shared a motion poster featuring him in a fierce avatar. he wore a black t-shirt underneath a matching shirt and completed his look with a blue jeans. Sharing the poster, the actor wrote, "Happy to announce the crime thriller of the year Hotstar Specials 'Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness'." "This one’s going to be ‘killer,'" he further promised.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn has several projects in his pipeline. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming films RRR and Runway 34. He will also star in Thank God, Maidan and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn