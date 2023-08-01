Sabyasachi Mukherjee Set To Make Acting Debut With Made In Heaven Season 2

Sabyasachi Mukherjee is a renowned Indian fashion designer from Kolkata. He is now in the limelight for a surprising reason. The fashion designer is set to make his acting debut and his fans are excited about it..

3 things you need to know

Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee will be seen in the second season of Made In Heaven.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur will be seen playing the main leads.

The show will stream on Prime Video from August 10.

Sabyasachi makes his acting debut with OTT

Sabyasachi Mukherjee is one of the most celebrated designers in the country. Almost all the celebrities from the film fraternity reach out to him whenever they need a nice outfit for a special event. Now, the fashion designer is all set to showcase his acting skills and add a new dimension to his career.

(Still from Made In Heaven wherein Sabyasachi Mukherjee was seen, | Image: Trailer screengrab)

Sabyasachi will be making his acting debut with Made In Heaven Season 2. He was seen for a few seconds in the trailer. The designer made his presence felt. His association with the show was not announced previously, Fans are now eagerly waiting to watch his character shine in the series, featuring Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, and several other popular names.

What is Made In Heaven series about?

Made In Heaven revolves around the lives of two wedding planners from Delhi who manage to balance the complexities of their professional and personal lives. The first season of the show garnered much love and attention. Now that the makers have unveiled the trailer for the second season of the show, fans cannot wait to watch Sobhita and Arjun bring back their magic on screen.