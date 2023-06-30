King Charles, Queen Camilla Adorn Elephant Masks By Sabyasachi Mukherjee At Animal Ball

In a captivating display of artistry and cross-cultural collaboration, King Charles III and Queen Camilla of Britain donned intricately designed elephant masks at the Animal Ball 2023. These remarkable masks were crafted by renowned Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, known for his exceptional work in preserving heritage crafts. The event, held on Thursday, witnessed the participation of esteemed designers such as Manish Malhotra and Anita Dongre, who contributed their unique creations for the occasion.

3 things you need to know

The Animal Ball 2023 featured British royalty, King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The masks worn by the royal couple were meticulously crafted Shola masks, paying homage to Bengal's rich heritage and culture.

The Animal Ball served as a platform to unite artistic vision with wildlife conservation efforts, showcasing the importance of preserving endangered crafts and species.

The significance of Shola Masks in Bengal's cultural heritage

Sabyasachi Mukherjee, sharing a delightful picture with the royal couple on Instagram, expressed his gratitude for being part of the Animal Ball. He stated, ‘The Elephant Family and I are committed to similar but different missions. While I aim to preserve endangered heritage crafts, they conserve endangered animals and habitats. It’s my privilege and honor to be a part of their cause’. The masks symbolise a beautiful fusion of artistic traditions and represent a bridge between British and Indian cultures.

(Sabhyasachi shared a picture of King Charles III and Queen Camilla | Image: Sabyasachi/Instagram)

These Shola masks were created by hand employing traditional techniques and materials, in collaboration with artists from the Sabyasachi Art Foundation and skilled artisans of Bengal. The Shola masks celebrated Bengal's treasured craft of carving sholapith, a spongey cork derived from aquatic plants found in the marshlands. This craft, practiced by approximately 5,000 artisans, plays a significant role in the annual Durga Puja celebrations, listed as a part of UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage.

(Royal couple wore Shola masks that paid homage to Bengal's heritage and culture | Image: Sabyasachi/Instagram)

Celebrity designers and their Animal-inspired masks

Anita Dongre, another talented designer, contributed the exquisite 'Panchhi Mask' to the Animal Ball, representing the vibrant bird species found in tropical countries. Meanwhile, Manish Malhotra's imaginative 'Maharaja Mask,' symbolizing the majestic lion, was elegantly showcased by Janhvi Kapoor.

(Masks designed by Manish Malhotra (Left) and Anita Dongre (Right) | Image: Manish Malhotra/Anita Dongre/Instagram)

The Animal Ball 2023 served as a remarkable platform for these creative individuals to unite their artistic vision with wildlife conservation efforts. The masks not only captivated the audience but also highlighted the importance of preserving both endangered crafts and species. Through their designs, the designers conveyed narratives that resonate with global audiences, aiming to create economic sustainability for heritage crafts and craftspeople.