Samantha Ruth Prabhu Found First Half Of The Year 'longest And Hardest’'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is said to be taking a break from acting, has shared a post on her social media handle. In it, she talks about her experiences during the first half of the year. The actress was diagnosed with myositis last year in June and since then has been quite vocal about her struggles.

3 things you need to know

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with myositis last year.

Earlier, Samantha revealed that she lost her voice due to hectic schedules amid myositis recovery.

She will be next seen in Kushi.

How was Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first half of the year?

The actress has shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories alongside a note in which she revealed the first half of the year was the "longest and hardest". However, she is proud of herself as she made it to the end. Check out the post below:

(A screengrab of Samantha Ruth Prabu's Instagram Stories | Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)

Why is Samantha Ruth Prabhu taking a break from acting?

Since Samantha returned from her break, she has been working back-to-back on her upcoming projects - Kushi and the Indian version of Citadel. After wrapping up both projects, the actress is apparently taking a short break to focus on her health. Sources close to Republic Digital confirmed the same and added that she is hoping to bounce back stronger for her future projects.

(A poster of Kushi | Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)

"Sam is definitely going on a break, but only for a few months to focus on her health as she had one crazy year with back-to-back shoots. She will kick start prepping for her new projects soon after the short break. 2024 is going to be a big year for her with Citadel release followed by some big announcements," the source revealed.

Meanwhile, the actress will next be seen in the Vijay Deverakonda-led Kushi. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is slated to hit the theatres on September 1.