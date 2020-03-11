'Mentalhood' Actor Sanjay Suri Opens Up About What It Was Like To Work With Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor recently made her digital debut with Mentalhood. Starring alongside her is Sanjay Suri who plays a father in the series.This Ekta Kapoor-directorial brings ahead the madness that comes with parenting and is streaming on her platform ALTBalaji. While Karisma Kapoor plays an over-indulgent mother, Sanjay Suri will be seen playing her husband, Anmol. This 10-episode series also marks Karisma's comeback.

Sanjay Suri on what it is like to work with Karisma Kapoor

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Sanjay Suri opened up about his character in the film, the hands-on experience of being a father and what it was like working with his co-star, Karisma Kapoor. Talking about his character from the show, the actor said that there is much more to his character than what the audience can see in the trailer. He added that he needs to work really hard to be able to fulfill his aspirations for his children and that is the reason why he is not around much.

Talking about what it was like to work with Karisma Kapoor, Suri said that it was wonderful. He added that since he and Karisma are also parents in real life, there was an inherent level of understanding among them. Sanjay Suri also said that Karisma's character is definitely much more aspirational than his and added that he is sure that the audience will enjoy watching the show.

Suri was also asked about what he thinks of the apprehension about the kind of projection he will get since it is a women-led show. He responded saying that he does not need to shake hands with his character. He revealed that he is a hands-on father in real life. He also shared that even though his wife has always been there, he enjoys playing the part of a mother to his two sons.

