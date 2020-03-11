Karisma Kapoor's 'Mentalhood' Has Already Released And Here Is Everything You Need To Know

The much-awaited Mentalhood series starring Karisma Kapoor finally released on the online streaming platform ALTBalaji. The streaming service has earlier produced several hit shows like It happened in Calcutta, Class of 2020, Gandii Baat, etc. Mentalhood is created by Ekta Kapoor and produced by Rupali Guha under the banner of Film Farm.

Karisma Kapoor's Mentalhood - Everything you need to know

The web series marks the debut of Karisma Kapoor on the digital platform. Fans of the actor have been eager to watch her again on the screen since her last film in Bollywood. The series has finally gone on air and fans have already begun streaming it online on the OTT platform.

About the show

The web series talks about how mothers, in general, go through unreasonable situations and do their best to raise their children. The series' promos and posters give a hint on how mothers multi-task and try to nurture their children. The cast of the show includes Karishma Kapoor, Dino Morea, Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla, Shruti Seth, Tillotama Shome. Fans are waiting for this comeback project of Karishma Kapoor.

How many episodes does Mentalhood have?

The first season of the show has already begun streaming online. As per the OTT platform, Mentalhood has 4 episodes until now. Each of the four existing episodes is almost 20 to 30 minutes long in duration.

