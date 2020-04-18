Star Cast Of 'Four More Shots Please 2' Open Up About Intimate Scenes

Starring Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Kriti Kulhari and Bani J in the leading roles, Four More shots Please 2 follows the lives of four female friends from different walks of life, as they deal with romance, work-life conflicts, ambitions and anxieties in modern-day India. In a virtual interview before the release of the series, the cast spoke about the exorbitant amount of intimate scenes in the film. Read Details.

Sayani Gupta, who plays the role of Damini Rizvi Roy in the series, spoke about the intimate-scenes shot in the series and revealed that for the characters in the series, physical intimacy is not a taboo and they choose to live life their own way. Adding to the same, Sayani Gupta spoke about how women are constantly under the protection and shelter of her father, husband and brother. Even if a woman in a film is the central character, she still ends up being a secondary character, she added. Furthermore, Sayani said that in Four More shots Please 2, women enjoy the control over their lives and decide who they want to go with, taking a stand for themselves.

Sayani concluded her statement by saying that there is no taboo or judgement with the characters in the show and that is why it makes people uncomfortable and makes them raise their eyebrows. The characters are not being objectified, but have the agency to lead their life the way they want to. Supporting Sayani Gupta's statement, Kirti Kulhari remarked that society is not okay seeing the bold content as they have been suppressed for so long. Maanvi Gagroo revealed that every character has a different way of dealing with physical love.



Fans support Four More shots Please 2

On a single flow I watched all the episode of #fourmoreshotsplease2 it’s been amazing,spectacular,hilarious,emotional, flabbergasting, breathtaking, heartfelt, amorous, amour nd lots of fun while watching So basically what I love about this season that it’s all about yourself pic.twitter.com/mmbPBHjePY — Abhisinghsekhawat (@Abhisinghsekha2) April 17, 2020

TWO BRIDES ARE ABOUT TO GET MARRIED IN UDAPUIR WITH THE WHOLE SET UP in this show and none of you are talking about it? This is a huge moment #FourMoreShotsPlease2 pic.twitter.com/2SvGjvuHy0 — kartik ‘soft for aman’ singh🥂 (@itsmuskaaann) April 17, 2020

