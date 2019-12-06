Sayani Gupta’s Underrated Projects That Are A Must-watch For Every Fan

Sayani Gupta has made sure that she has a substantial and content-driven role in every project, even if it means for a shorter duration. She has done several projects but sometimes, there have been instances where her projects were sidelined due to lower star cast value. She has also done supporting roles in big Bollywood films like Article 15, Baar Baar Dekho, Jolly LLB 2, and Fan.

Here is a look at Sayani Gupta’s underrated projects until now:

1. Second Marriage Dot Com (2012)

Sayani Gupta played one of the lead roles in Second Marriage Dot Com along with Mohit Chauhan, Vishal Nayak, and Charu Rohatgi. The film was directed by Gaurav Panjwani. However, it was screened in a few theatres and multiplexes. The film was an absolute failure at the box office even though it received a big fat thumbs up from the critics.

2. Margarita with a Straw (2015)

Margarita with a Straw was directed by Shonali Bose and starred Kalki Koechlin alongside Sayani Gupta. The Four More Shots Please! actor played the role of a young blind activist of Pakistani-Bangladeshi descent. The film saw Sayani take up a bold step so early in her career. The film was lauded by the critics in India and arounf the world as well.

3. Parched (2015)

Parched traced the story of four women from Rajasthan who try to ward off age-old social evils and traditions. The film was directed by Leena Yadav and starred Tannishtha Chatterjee, Radhika Apte, and Surveen Chawla along with Sayani Gupta. Even with the positive reviews, the film failed to rake up at the box office. The film even won the Best Director award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Sayani Gupta spoke about her peculiar choice of films at a recent event, She said that she only takes up a project if she has a significant role. Sayani also expressed that she completely follows her gut feeling when it comes to choosing a film. Sayani Gupta also said that the premise of a story is what matters the most.

