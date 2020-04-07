Sayani Gupta Says That Intimate Scenes Are A Big Deal Only When Indian Actors Are Doing It

Actor Sayani Gupta who is best known for her role as Damini in the web series Four More Shots Please spoke about how it is a big deal when Indian actors do intimate scenes on screen. While talking about the upcoming show Four More Shots Please 2 she spoke about how ‘bold’ is very problematic for many. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Sayani Gupta also spoke about the bond she shares with her on-screen love interest, Milind Soman.

Sayani Gupta talks about intimate scenes

When Sayani Gupta was asked if the intimate scenes that were shown between her and Milind Soman in Four More Shots Please were too hyped she both accepted and denied the point. She said that the meaning of the word bold is different for a lot of people as the word is defined from the thought of a person. She then gave an example of the popular shows from the west and stated that the intimate scenes in those shows don’t become a separate topic of discussion. However, she added that when an Indian actor does an intimate scene, everyone is in awe and the conversation starts building upon it.

Sayani Gupta went on to say that the intimate scene is just like any other scene in the show. it doesn’t make a difference whether the character is crying or making out. Sayani Gupta also stated that the intimate scenes are not fun to do as they are painful. She explains that during the scene, the actor is not only baring themselves but also looking at the technical angle and trying to get things done correctly. She also stated that her scenes have received more attention because it was Milind Soman who has been involved in the scene with her.

Sayani Gupta’s bond with Milind Soman

Sayani Gupta states that Milind Soman is forever gorgeous, because of which their scenes are so talked about. While talking about her equation with Milind Soman, she said that they share a goofy relationship. She added that she is like his mother who is always scolding him. Sayani Gupta stated that she shares a very sweet and fun relationship with Milind Soman. She then stated that she had fun while shooting for Four More Shots Please 2 as Milind Soman’s wife would also come on the sets and the ladies would often pull his leg.

