Vidya Balan To Sayani Gupta; Celebs Who Love Wearing A 'bindi'

The decorative mark worn by women in India which either marks festivities or the wedded female, which is the Shringar, has overthrown its traditional meaning, Now a bindi can be a style statement for many. In Bollywood, many beauties don this style with boho-chic attires or traditional Indian outfits. The alluring bindi is now more of a style statement. Here is a list of B-town beauties whose bindi style is pure goals.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan is the epitome of Indo-western style trailblazer. She often dons traditional attires with bindis. These can range from a smaller one to full big circles.

Sayani Gupta

Sayani Gupta often dons indie styles and also mid-western boho-chic outfits. She is seen donning the bindi with grace at several times. This following look with khadi and cotton saree and oxidized jewellery with bindi is the modern take on the traditional bindi.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

The Dhak Dhak girl is seen wearing a bindi for reality shows and her event appearances. Madhuri Dixit is also one of the flag bearers of a bindi style. She is seen pairing the small dot with sarees and lehengas.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dons a bindi for her casual styles. Her Instagram is proof that the actor loves to wear the tikka in red and shades of red. The following one she donned for Rakshabandhan is the best look with bindi in it so far.

Richa Chadda

Richa Chadda uses a bindi rather frequently. She pairs bindis with sarees, kurtas and all types of semi-traditional and indo-western looks. Richa Chadda sure gives some #bindigoals.

