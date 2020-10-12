Scam 1992 Web Series Cast Has Pratik Gandhi, Satish Kaushik & More; Know Their Characters

Released in 2020, Scam 1992 is a web-series directed by Hansal Mehta, which is based on the 1992 Indian stock market scam committed by stockbroker Harshad Mehta. The much-acclaimed series is adapted from journalist Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu's book, The Scam: Who Won, who Lost, who Got Away. Besides the series’ storyline, what grabbed the audience’s attention was the interesting star cast of the series. Here is everything you need to know about the show’s cast.

Pratik Gandhi as Harshad Mehta

In the show, actor Pratik Gandhi plays the role of Harshad Mehta. Pratik predominantly works in Gujarati theatre and cinema. The actor is best known for his work in the much-acclaimed film, Wrong Side Raju, which went on to win the National Award for Best Gujarati Film. He has also acted in movies like Mere Piya Gaye Rangoon, Hu Chandrakant Bakshi and Ame Badha Sathe To Duniya Laiye Mathe.

Satish Kaushik as Manu Mundra

Besides being an actor, Satish Kaushik is also a director and producer, who primarily works in theatres and films. Satish Kaushik turned heads with his performance as Calendar in the widely successful, Mr India, which stars Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in the leading roles. More so, Kaushik has won many accolades in his career, including two Filmfare Best Comedian Award for Ram Lakhan and Saajan Chale Sasural. The actor was recently seen in Khaali Peeli and Baaghi 3. In Scam 1992, Satish plays the role of Manu Mundra.

Shreya Dhanwanthary as Sucheta Dalal

In the show, Shreya Dhanwanthary plays the role of journalist Sucheta Dalal. Shreya Dhanwanthary earned plaudits for her performance in The Family Man, which is an edgy action-drama series. The Family Man tells the story of a middle-class man, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. While he tries to protect the nation from terrorists, he also has to protect his family from the impact of his secretive, high-pressure, and low paying job.

Nikhil Dwivedi as Tyagi

In Scam 1992, Nikhil Dwivedi plays the role of Tyagi. Dwivedi made his debut in Bollywood with My Name is Anthony Gonsalves in 2008, which was directed by E. Niwas and co-produced by Red Chillies Production. The actor turned producer for Veere Di Wedding.

(Image credits: Nikhil Dwivedi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satish Kaushik and Pratik Gandhi Instagram handles)

