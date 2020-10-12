In Paris Hilton's Documentary, She Reveals About Her 'traumatic Experience' In Utah School

Paris Hilton's documentary titled, 'This Is Paris' promises to share some personal details about her life and has premiered on her official YouTube channel on Monday, September 14, 2020. In the documentary series, there is a scene where Paris describes her traumatic experience from her past at a youth treatment centre. And here’s taking a look why the Paris Hilton is calling for that facility to be shut down for good.

In the documentary series This Is Paris, the star opens up about her traumatic experience of being sent to a behaviour modification school in Provo Canyon, Utah, as a child. The actor remained at Provo for 11 months, and while she was there, she revealed that she was emotionally and physically assaulted, claiming that the staff would beat her, force her to take unknown drugs, watch her shower, and send her to solitary confinement as a punishment without clothes. Paris admitted that the treatment was so traumatic that she had been suffering from anxiety and insomnia for years.

Also, talking about her life and what happened at Provo, the actor told Associated Press that she now feels free. She's admitted that she's not sleeping through the night, and she's no longer having nightmares. And now, the actor is calling for that facility to be shut down for good.

Paris Hilton’s protest

On Friday, Paris Hilton pushed it almost to the front doors of the school. The actor organised a rally in a park near the school of Provo Canyon, along with several hundred others who told tales of violence, they claimed they had suffered there or in similar schools for troubled youth. And Paris is now calling for the school to close down completely.

Paris has also been taking to her social media handle to share pictures and videos of her protesting. Along with the posts, the actor has also been penning down the reasons and why she along with several others want the school to be shut. In one of the posts she wrote, “When I was a teenager I promised myself that one day I was going to shut down #ProvoCanyonSchool & save all the children. And I am so proud that I have finally built up the courage to tell my story and live up to that promise”. Check out her posts below.

