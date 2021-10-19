'Schitt's Creek' Star Sarah Levy Gets Hitched; Brother & Co-star Dan Pens Special Note

The critically acclaimed sitcom Schitt’s Creek might be over but the celebration of the family has continued with the Sarah Levy getting hitched to actor Graham Outerbridge. It was a double celebration for the fans as they witness a small reunion of the actor with her brother who also plays David Rose on the sitcom. Known for flaunting their love for each other online, the sibling duo added another previous memory to their social media feed as Dan dedicated a sweet note on the occasion of his sister getting married.

Dan Levy on sister Sarah's wedding

The 35-year-old took to his Instagram on October 19 to share a glimpse into the wedding reception of his sister Sarah Levy and Graham Outerbridge. In the monochrome picture, the duo appeared charged up as they took to the dance floor to celebrate the joyous occasion. The candid picture was enough for fans to get a gist of the energetic reception of Sarah's nuptials.

Dedicating the post to his sister and congratulating her for the next chapter of her life, Dan wrote, "My sister got married this weekend. This is absolutely not a photo of us screaming the lyrics to S Club Party on the dance floor. Love you, @sarahplevy.''

Sarah Levy marries Graham Outerbridge

Sarah Levy officially tied the knot with actor and producer Graham Outerbridge on October 16 as she took to her Instagram to confirm the same with a series of their postures from the reception. The actor captioned the post with, ''Bells are ringing ✨✨10.16.2021.'' According to a report from Page Six, the reception was held at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, California in attendance of Levy's close friends and family.

The couple began dating back in 2018 and made their relationship Instagram official in May of the same year by posting vacation pictures together. The wedding pictures came as a surprise for fans as although their relationship was public, the duo never officially confirmed their engagement.

The CBC sitcom that ran from 2015 to 2020 swept away a plethora of awards at the 2020 awards ceremony. The show followed the story of the Rose family who goes bankrupt and moves to a small town named Schitt's Creek, which they once purchased as a joke. Sarah Levy played the role of Twyla Sands while Dan Levy played the role of David Rose.

