Sci-Fi Movies To Watch On Netflix To Survive The ‘self-quarantine’ Phase

The world is currently on hold due to the unfortunate pandemic of the coronavirus (COVID-19). According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), covering up when you sneeze and cough is the best way to prevent this virus. Another way to be safe is by doing your best job at washing your hands and by practising social and physical distancing. To take preventive measures, entire India is currently under lockdown. So, if you too are wondering how to pass time while in quarantine, here are some best Sci-Fi movies on Netflix that will help you survive the ‘self-quarantine’ phase. Read ahead to know more-

Best Sci-Fi movies to watch on Netflix

Her (2013)

Her is a must watch Sci-Fi and Fantasy film on Netflix. Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett Johansson, and Amy Adams play the lead characters of the show. The plot of the film revolves around a lonely writer from Los Angeles, who develops a relationship with ‘Samantha’, an insightful and sensitive artificial entity.

Arrival (2016)

Arrival is one of the most famous Sci-Fi and Fantasy films on Netflix. The lead cast of the film includes Mark O'Brien, Frank Schorpion, and Amy Adams. The plot of the film revolves around a linguist, who is charged with finding a way to communicate with aliens that have landed on Earth to uncover a connection with meaning for mankind and herself.

Ready Player One ( 2018)

Ready Player One is one of the best Sci-Fi and fantasy films on Netflix. The film’s has Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, and Ben Mendelsohn as the lead cast. The plot of the film revolves around a world, that is on the brink of collapse. A talented gamer takes the lead in a series of challenges to win ownership of a massive virtual reality universe.

Annihilation (2018)

Annihilation has made it to the top Sci-Fi and Fantasy films on Netflix. The lead cast of the film includes Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Gina Rodriguez. The plot of the film revolves around biologist Lena, who joins an expedition into a mysterious region sealed off by the U.S. government when her husband vanishes during a secret mission.

I Am Mother (2019)

I Am Mother is an award-winning Sci-Fi and Fantasy film on Netflix. The lead cast of the film includes Clara Rugaard, Rose Byrne, and Hilary Swank. Following humanity's mass extinction, the plot of the film revolves around a teen raised alone by a maternal droid, who finds her entire world shaken when she encounters another human.

