Secret Invasion Teaser Shows Nick Fury Saving The World On Borrowed Time | Watch

A new clip of the upcoming MCU series Secret Invasion was released by the makers, shelling out some minor details about it. While it is certain that the new show will be action-packed, the teaser has also set a moody tone to the Samuel L Jackson and Emilia Clarke starrer.

In Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, set in the present-day MCU, Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.



Secret Invasion has been one of the most anticipated titles on Disney+ because of the seemingly grounded nature of this show. But the new clip promises that like all Marvel properties, the latest series will also feature high octane action, even as the show leans on to the spy-drama genre more. The viewers are made aware that it is very difficult to find out who the enemy is due to their shape shifting powers. However, Fury is not one to back down and he hits back at them armed with firepower.

New poster for Secret Invasion is out

(Secret Invasion poster, featuring the cast | Image: Marvel Studios/Twitter)

In a new poster of Secret Invasion, Nick Fury has his eyes trained on the target. The words "Who do you trust?" appear on it which suggests that the clandestine nature of the secret service leaves no room for trust among those involved in the game. The characters apart from Fury don't appear in full, hinting that they all have hidden agendas and are full of secrets.

Ali Selim has directed the mini series and executive-produces along with fellow executive producers Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz and others. It streams from June 21.