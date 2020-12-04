'Sex Education' Season 3 First Look Pictures Shared By Netflix On Social Media; See Here

The awaited American web-series Sex Education Season 3 began its production in September 2020. The adult comedy show has completed the release of two successful seasons and the “first look” for season 3 of Sex Education has been revealed. Netflix has recently taken to its social media to share a bunch of pictures from the sets of Sex Education, revealing its “first look”. Read further ahead to know more.

Sex Education season 3 first look pictures

Recently, on December 1, 2020, Netflix took to its official Twitter handle in order to reveal the first look from Sex Education season 3. It shared a bunch of pictures from the sets of Sex Education that were clicked by actor Tanya Lou Reynolds, who is cast to play the character of Lily on the show. Netflix captioned the tweet, “ YOUR FIRST LOOK AT LIFE ON THE SET OF SEX EDUCATION S3 👀 📷 by Tanya Lou Reynolds (aka Lily)”.

YOUR FIRST LOOK AT LIFE ON THE SET OF SEX EDUCATION S3 👀



📷 by Tanya Lou Reynolds (aka Lily). pic.twitter.com/zEFCwMSpqw — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 1, 2020

The first picture is of actor Ncuti Gatwa in one of the bold outfits that are worn by Eric, his character from the show. He is seen wearing a blue coloured facemask and reading the script. On the picture, it is written “18th September- Ncuti learning lines on an excellent sofa”. The second image is that of actor Patricia Allison, dressed up in her character of Ola Nyman from the show. She can be seen wearing a facemask, sitting on the grass soaking the sun. The picture reads, “14th September- Trish when it was sunny”. The third picture shared was a blank screen read “Hey, I’m Tanya Reynolds and I play Lily in Sex Education. I like to take photographs while we are waiting on set. I wanted to share some with you from behind the scenes of Season 3. More to come as film develops.. Be safe little aliens. XXX” written all over it.

About Sex Education

Sex Education is a comedy-drama web-series that has been created by Laurie Nunn. Sex Education season 3 cast has Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson playing the lead characters of an insecure teenager and his mother (a sex therapist) respectively. Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Aimee Lou Wood, and Kedar Williams-Stirling also star in the series. The Sex Education season 3 plot revolves around a young adult who is good at dealing with “sexual issues” as his mother is a sex therapist, and starts helping others at school in exchange for money. The first season of the show was released on Netflix on January 11, 2019, and became a huge commercial success. The second season of the show released on January 17, 2020.

