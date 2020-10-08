'Sex Education' Star Asa Butterfield Joins Team Liquid, Calls It 'kind Of Unreal'

Sex Education's lead actor Asa Butterfield has joined the Team Liquid. The official Twitter handle of Team Liquid announced the exciting news on October 7, 2020. Welcoming the actor on board, Team Liquid wrote, 'We’re happy to have you on board, and look forward to seeing what you accomplish next'. Take a look at Team Liquid's tweet.

Asa Butterfield joins Team Liquid

Welcome to the Liquid Family, @asabfb



We’re happy to have you on board, and look forward to seeing what you accomplish next.



(also if we ever need a sub for dota or smash, you're getting a call) pic.twitter.com/71GxG6I7TY — Team Liquid (@TeamLiquid) October 7, 2020

Team Liquid shared a picture of Asa Butterfield on Twitter while announcing the news. They also mentioned in brackets that if the team ever needs a substitute for games dota and smash, Asa Butterfield would get a call from the team. The actor also retweeted the Twitter post.

A few minutes after Team liquid's post, Asa Butterfield also took to his Twitter handle to share the news with his fans. He seemed surprised and excited to work with Team Liquid. Asa said that it felt unreal to him. He also remembered the days when all the Starcraft2 streamed on liquipedia.

He added that they were the first esports team he ever knew of. Asa thanked the team for bringing him their gang and urged to do 'some cool' collaborations. The Sex Education actor wrote, 'YOOOOO??! Kind of unreal, I remember finding all the Starcraft2 streams on liquipedia back in the day, they were the first esports team even I knew of'.

Fans reactions

Fans seemed equally excited to see Asa Butterfield work with Team Liquid. Several members of the team welcomed the actor on board. Dario TLO Wünsch wrote, 'Welcome to the team! You have some pretty good SC2 team mates now. Always warms my hear to see StarCraft Love!' (sic).

One of Asa's fans tweeted, '@asabfb as a worker for Twitch I'm super pumped to have you on a sponsored team! Big fan of your films and shows... maybe see you at TwitchCon 2021 maybe (if we have it )???'. Another fan commented, 'so it will be Liquid.Otis for sure! really glad my fav actor is esport enthusiast too!'. Take a look at some more tweets below.

Yooooo congrats buddy!! — ESAM (Panda Global) (@PG_ESAM) October 7, 2020

welcome to the team!! pic.twitter.com/Ma7UB1T7fE — Navneet R (@navneetr) October 7, 2020

Asa Butterfield starred in the lead role of Otis Milburn in two seasons of Sex Education. The actor had also appeared in movies like Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children and The Space Between Us. Apart from acting, Asa has also competed in Super Smash Bros.

