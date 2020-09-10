Netflix Starts Production For 'Sex Education' Season 3, Drops Behind The Scenes Video

Sex Education is an American web-series on the OTT platform Netflix that is very popular with the young audience. The adult comedy show has released two successful seasons. Netflix has recently taken to its social media and announced that the production of the third season of Sex Education has gone on the floors. Read further ahead to know more details.

Netflix starts production of Sex Education 3

Recently, Netflix has taken to its official Twitter handle announcing the production of Sex Education 3 in a very unique way. The platform dropped a behind the scenes video of the cast of the web-series getting all set to get back to work after the long break due to the pandemic. The caption of the post read, “🍆 News 🍆: Sex Education S3 is officially in production”.

🍆 NEWS 🍆: Sex Education S3 is officially in production pic.twitter.com/dj1pqdHqau — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 9, 2020

The video starts with Gillian Anderson goofing around with a thermostat. Asa Butterfield who is trying to decide which board game to bring on the sets and then putting on a facemask before he says goodbye to his casts then follows it. Then, Chris Jenks appears who is disturbed in the bathtub by an alarm clock and then rushes to pack his bags, putting a “3” on his backpack that read, “Sex Education 2”. Connor Swindells then proceeds towards a costume trial, where he channels his inner Indiana Jones. Jojo Macari then says “I’ve got to get back to school. Let’s go to Moordale. Let’s go” while he falls off his skateboard. The video is then followed by Chinenye Ezeudu and Tanya Reynolds packing their bags. The video then shows Gillian Anderson sporting a pillow as she says, “That’s me pregnant, as Jean,” and concludes with Alistair Petrie packing a “Sex Education Season 3” script into a case along with several candy bars and walking away with a “kick me” sign taped to his back.

About Sex Education

Sex Education is a comedy-drama web-series that has been created by Laurie Nunn. The show casts Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson playing the lead characters of an insecure teenager and his mother (a sex therapist) respectively. Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Aimee Lou Wood, and Kedar Williams-Stirling also co-star the series. The first season of the show was released on Netflix on January 11, 2019, and became a huge commercial success. The second season of the show released on January 17, 2020.

