'Sex Education' Season 3: Netflix Hunting For Extras In The Third Season Of The Show

Netflix is currently planning to shoot for the third season of Sex Education and in an exciting turn of events, the casting team of the streaming giant has revealed they’re on the hunt for extras for the upcoming season. As per a report published in Marie Claire, Netflix had put a halt on the shooting of Sex Education 3, owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, the makers have now decided to start filming for the show by the end of August, for which they need new extra members.

Also Read | 'Sex Education' To 'She': Netflix Series You Can Watch From Start To End In 24 Hrs

How to apply for Sex Education Season 3?

As per the information published in Mad Dog's official website, those who wish to appear in the series, need to sign up to the Mad Dog Extras app and should be available for filming in September. More so, the candidates should upload right to work documents and recent photos. However, the candidates cannot apply directly for a specific role.

Also Read | 'Sex Education' Fame Aimee Lou Woods Recalls Confronting Her School Bully

On their site, Mad Dog officials also mentioned that the candidate should be aged between 18 to 25, as the show mostly caters to a young audience. Besides actors, the team is also looking for singers, as the team wishes to have vocal ensembles on board such as gospel, acapella and traditional groups. Take a look:

Also Read | 'Sex Education' To 'She': Netflix Series You Can Watch From Start To End In 24 Hrs

All about Sex Education

Created by Laurie Nunn, Sex Education is a British comedy-drama web series, which follows the story of a teenage boy, called Otis. The boy strikes a deal with his mother, who is a sex therapist and they team up with a high school classmate to set up an underground sex therapy clinic at school. Starring Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa and Emma Mackey in the leading roles, the show has become a critical and commercial success for Netflix, as it recorded over 40 million viewers streaming the first series after its debut. Sex Education also stars Connor Swindells, Aimee Lou Wood and Kedar Williams-Stirling in prominent roles.

(Image credits: Sex Education Instagram)

Also Read | 'Sex Education' Fame Aimee Lou Woods Recalls Confronting Her School Bully

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.