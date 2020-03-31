'Sex Education' To 'She': Netflix Series You Can Watch From Start To End In 24 Hrs

Amid Coronavirus breakdown, many countries have imposed lockdown in an attempt to contain the spread of the deadly pandemic. Over the globe, people are practicing self-isolation. The government has urged people to avoid social gatherings and practice self-quarantine. To keep yourself busy and entertained during the quarantine, here are some of the best Netflix series that can be completed in the span of a day.

Sex Education

Sex Education has two seasons, each with eight episodes. The British comedy-drama web television series is created by Laurie Nunn. The first season's storyline revolved around the life of a sexually repressed teen virgin, Otis. The first season was critically acclaimed and was loved by audiences. The second season features Otis attempting to control his newfound sexual urges as he tries to balance his relationship with Ola and his complicated relationship with Maeve.

The People Vs O.J Simpson

The People Vs O.J Simpson is an American crime drama. The thriller is an extract from American Crime Story. In the first season, the storyline revolves around the O. J. Simpson murder case. The People Vs O.J Simpson is based on Jeffrey Toobin's book The Run of His Life: The People v. O. J. Simpson from 1997. The season received critical acclaim, mostly for the performances.

Love is Blind

Love is Blind is a Netflix original reality show featuring few women who go on blind dates with men. The end goal for them is to choose their life partners. But the women don’t get to see their partners until their engagement. Love is Blind is currently one of the most popular shows on Netflix. The second part of the series takes the couples to an epicenter of the Atlanta area. In this series, they show the parents of a particular couple meeting each other and also showing them the place they would be staying in.

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy is regarded as one of the unique shows created by Dark Horse Comics. Ever since its first season's release, fans seem to be excited about the second part. The superhero web series revolves around seven adopted kids who are born on the same day, at the same time with supernatural powers. The makers will soon release its second season.

She

She series premises around a female constable who is sent as an undercover cop to bust an underworld gang. The lead character is expected to do unexplainable things and is seen rising up above her own expectations as she finds power in ways that she never expected. She stars Aditi Pohankar and Vijay Varma amongst others. It is directed by Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali.

