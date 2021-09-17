'Sex Education' Season 3: Spoiler Alert! Do Otis & Ruby Break Up In This Season?

Sex Education Season 3 was the much-awaited show on Netflix. The third season premiered on the OTT giant on September 17. The season saw a roller coaster of emotions among the students of Moordale High. Otis and Maeve were far from coming together as Otis had a new Summer fling that turned into a relationship. But, will Otis and Ruby break up? Will Otis and Maeve come closer? Here are the answers to such questions.

The third season of the show begins with a revelation about Otis. After Otis breaks it up with Ola, Otis and Ruby have been hooking up all summer. the two kept it a secret as Ruby was afraid to ruin her reputation. However, they begin dating each other as Otis is not a casual guy. Otis and Ruby start it off with a casual relationship with several hilarious moments. Ruby gives Otis a makeover and dresses him up in fashionable outfits. Gradually, Ruby starts falling for Otis as their relationship progress steadily.

The show also gives an insight into Ruby's life. Her father is ill, while her mother works for hours for the family. Otis even stays at Ruby's place once to help her out. When Ruby calls Otis to thank him, she confesses her love for him. Eventually, Otis leaves Ruby heartbroken as he does not say it back to her. Ruby even finds it difficult to move on. Also, Otis and Maeve still have a little something left for each other. They also share a romantic moment when Otis confesses his love for her.

What happened to Jean in Sex Education Season 3?

Sex Education 3 almost lost Jean. Jean and Jakob get back together to raise their child. This also results in Jakob and Ola moving in with Jean and Otis. However, Jakob is not over with his trust issues as Jean earlier cheated on him with Otis' dad. When Jean suggests they go for therapy, Jakob refuses but eventually goes. He also opens up about Ola's mother cheating on him. The last few episodes of the third season become more dramatic as Jean gives birth to a baby girl. While Jakob is celebrating, Jean starts losing blood and almost loses her life. But, her surgery goes well and brings her back to life.

Image: Instagram/@sexeducation