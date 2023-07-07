Sex Education To End With Season 4, Set For September Premiere

Popular Netflix series "Sex Education" will come to an end with its upcoming fourth season, set to premiere on September 21, the streamer announced on Wednesday. British stars Asa Butterfield and Emma Mackey reprise their characters of Otis Milburn and Maeve Wiley, respectively, in the new season of the Laurie Nunn-created series.

"Sex Education", which started with its first season in January 2019, follows the lives of the students, staff and parents of the fictional Moordale Secondary School as they contend with various personal dilemmas, often related to sexual intimacy.

Its sophomore chapter was released in January 2020, followed by the third season in September 2021.

Returning cast members for the fourth season include Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar and Daniel Ings, a press release stated.

They are joined by newcomers including Dan Levy of "Schitt's Creek" fame and popular British actor Jodie Turner-Smith as well as Thaddea Graham, Lisa McGrillis, Marie Reuther, Eshaan Akbar, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean and Imani Yahshua.

Season four is set in the aftermath of the closure of Moordale Secondary as Otis and Eric (Gatwa) face a new frontier - their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College, as per the official plotline.

"Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won't be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students - they thought they were progressive but this new college is on another level...

"Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus," the plotline read.

In a letter to the show's fans, Nunn said she is proud of "Sex Education" and thanked the "brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode".

"We wanted to make a show that would answer some of the questions we all used to have about love, sex, friendship, and our bodies. Something that would have helped our inner teenagers feel a little less alone. It's been overwhelming seeing how the show has connected with people around the world, and we hope it's made some of you feel a little less alone too," she wrote.

The decision to end the show with the fourth season was not easy, the creator added.

"But as the themes and stories of the new season crystallised, it became clear that this was the right time to graduate," Nunn said.

"Sex Education" season four is produced by Eleven for Netflix.