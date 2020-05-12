Sharman Joshi Reveals That 'Baarish 2' Still Has 9 More Episodes Left

Just last week, the latest season of Baarish 2 was released where the leads Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi returned with more twists, drama, romance. Although the show received mixed reactions, the most common review was that the season seemed incomplete. In an interview with a leading portal, actor Sharman Joshi revealed that the series is indeed incomplete.

Joshi revealed that a few days of the show's shoot were remaining, but the Coronavirus lockdown was announced before the crew could wrap up Baarish 2. The actor revealed that there are nine more episodes to come. Sharman Joshi added that these episodes will be released in the coming few months and said that it is definitely lined up. He assured the fans that the season does not end where it has ended right now.

Sharman Joshi further said that just a couple days of shoot is left. The actor said that they have the nine episodes of Baarish 2 ready with just 2-3 days of shoot remaining. He assured his fans that it won't take more than a month to compile the episodes and get them ready to stream once they resume shooting after the lockdown is lifted.

When asked what it was like to work with the star Jitendra, Joshi said that he was in a joyful mood all the time. Adding that he interacted with everyone on the sets, Sharman Joshi said that he would share anecdotes of his personal and professional life. The actor also said that he thinks that Jitendra was returning on the sets as an actor after a long time and was enjoying himself thoroughly and was loving every moment of it. Baarish 2 also marks Jitendra's debut on the OTT platform.

Talking about the reviews of the latest season, Joshi also discussed the disappointment of the fans over the lack of romance when compared to the first season. Revealing the reason behind it, he said that in the initial phase of a relationship, there is a look in the eyes where the couple is acknowledging each other. He explained that it was the rush that fans saw in the first season. Sharman Joshi revealed that then they got married and fans now see the continuation of it in Baarish 2.

The Golmaal actor revealed that there is still flirting and a bit of love happening until the couple shares a physical bond. Then life takes over and Anuj returns to work and Gauravi feels neglected. Adding that these are still the early days in their marriage, he said that they might get back to it in the coming seasons. The actor admitted that the audience might not have got to see as much of the little moments the couple shared in the first season.

