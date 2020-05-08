'Baarish 2' Review: Sharman Joshi Shines In This Roller Coaster Ride Of A Married Couple

Baarish Season 2 is a series filled with family drama and revolves around the question of how did a seemingly happy couple end up parting ways? The show stars Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi in the lead roles and Manit Joura, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Priya Banerjee as supporting characters. The show has been directed by Nandita Mehra and developed by Ekta Kapoor. Baarish Season 2 can be streamed on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Thoughtful Yet Goofy In A BTS Video From Her Radio Show | Watch

Plot

The series revolves around a Gujarati businessman called Anuj (Sharman Joshi), who is married to a Marathi girl Gauravi (Asha Negi). In the previous season, Anuj and Gauravi were shown falling madly in love with each other. They were strong together and ready to do anything for the other one’s happiness.

However, in the latest season, the two are seen experiencing the bitter side of a relationship. Jealousy, suspicion and lack of understanding begins to creep in between the couple. After a traumatic incident, Anuj pledges that they would never face a shortage of money and works harder than ever to earn money.

This leads to them spending more and more time apart. While Anuj is able to provide Gauravi with a lavish lifestyle, he is unable to give her emotional support. This leads to another man entering their lives. Anuj then starts getting insecure and suspicious all the time. As the story unfolds, the two are seen growing farther apart leading them to file for a divorce.

Read | Asha Negi Talks About Her Kissing Scene From 'Baarish Season 2', Says It Was Awkward

What works?

Sharman Joshi’s acting in the series is commendable. From an innocent loving husband to an angry suspicious husband, he is a treat to watch. Asha Negi, too, has done justice to her character. The story has been written well.

What does not work?

There were many things in the series that did not work well. The subplots were weak and the supporting characters were not well rounded up. Moreover, for an OTT format, this show seems more like a daily soap fit for the television audience. Many scenes are dragged for too long with many clichéd ideas, including ‘The female character won’t say a word when wronged’, ‘Husband getting jealous if a male friend is feeding cake to wife’ and the age-old ‘girl was a gold digger’ tropes. The creators of the show gave too many twists and turns in a failed attempt to keep the audience glued to the screen but the series became very predictable after an extent.

Read | Sonam Kapoor Craving Chips, Peppy, Noodles And Everything "unhealthy"; Asks For Help

Final thoughts

The show sure has clichéd plots but can be watched for Sharman Joshi’s acting performance. It serves as an entertainment source during the lockdown. However, if you are not a fan of drama, you could totally let this show slip by.

Rating 3/5

Read | Is Netflix Film 'The Stand At Paxton County' Based On A True Story?

Image Credits: Asha Negi Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.