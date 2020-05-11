How Many Episodes Are There In The Sharman Joshi And Asha Negi Starrer 'Baarish Season 2'?

Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi's highly-anticipated show Baarish's second season has been finally released by the makers on the streaming platforms, Zee 5 and Alt Balaji. The show was released on these video-on-demand platforms on May 6, 2020, and is only available for all the 'Premium subscribers' of the platforms. The show also marks the legendary actor and Ekta Kapoor's father Jeetendra's digital debut.

The romantic drama might surely be on the top of a lot of fans' watchlist. Therefore, if you are planning to binge-watch on the entire season and are wondering how many episodes are there in Baarish season 2? then here is everything you need to know before you start watching the show:

Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi starrer 'Baarish 2' total episodes' list

Ekta Kapoor's Baarish 2 has a sum total of 11 episodes, each being around 25 minutes long on an average. Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi are playing the titular roles in the show just like its previous season. Joshi will essay the role of Anuj while Negi will play the role of Gauravi in the show.

The new addition to the lead cast in the veteran actor Jeetendra who will essay the role of Jeetuji Gandhi, a mogul in the diamond business, in the romantic-drama. The Tohfa actor will also be seen playing cupid between Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi in the show. Read the entire Baarish 2 episodes list below:

Episode 1 - Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam Tum Rahe Na Tum, Hum Rahe Na Hum

Episode 2 - Aap Se Tum Tak Ka Safar

Episode 3 - Yeh Ghar Bahut Haseen Hai

Episode 4 - Bin Bole Sab Jaanta Hai… Dil Ko Dil Se Baandhata Hai… Kitne Bholasa Ye Pyaar Hai

Episode 5 - Ye Kya Ghadi Hai… Hum Ajnabi Hain… Duniya Meri Kyu Mujhse Khafa Hai…

Episode 6 - Chaahe Kitni Dooriyaan Hongi Darmiyaan… Sunn Raha Phir Bhi Dil, Dil Ki Ye Daastaan

Episode 7 - Ye Ishq Ab Le Jo Imtehaan… Dene Chale Hum Beparrwaah…

Episode 8 - Ghadi Waqt Dikhati Hai, Waqt Deti Nahi Hai…

Episode 9 - Lamhon Se Likhdi Ek Daastaan… Khamoshiyon Ki Padhtey Zubaan…

Episode 10 - Dheere Chalne Se Peeche Chhoot Jaate Hain… Tez Chalne Se Yaadein Peeche Chhoot Jaati Hain…

Episode 11 - Apna Bhi Ho Jaayega – Divorce!!

