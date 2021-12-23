Shefali Shah Shares Teaser Of Web Show 'Human', Promises A Dose Of 'thrill & Drama'; WATCH

Shefali Shah is back to prove her acting mettle, this time in the role of a surgeon in the upcoming medical thriller Human. The actor shared the official teaser of the project, which aims to tap the deep secrets of the world of medicine and promises a dose of "murder mystery, crime, drama and thrill". Helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, the series also stars Kirti Kulhari in a pivotal role.

The web show will encapsulate the risk-taking measures, loopholes, and disparities that occur in the process of developing a vaccine. The project taps into a highly unchartered genre and will be released on Disney+ Hotstar.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, December 23, Shah shared the 30-second teaser showcasing her clad in a medical uniform as she takes the audience through myriad stills from the show. For the caption, she wrote, "We're so ready for this dose. Are you?" Take a look.

According to ANI, producer Vipul Shah quipped that he worked on this subject as a film script for three years, but its contents seemed too vast to be encapsulated in a film, which will go on only for 2-2.5 hours. "That's when I approached Mozez Singh and gave him the script. He read it and found it interesting. Mozez Singh got Ishani Banerjee on board, followed by Stuti Nair and Aasif Moyal and they started writing this particular show," he added.

Revealing the makers' intent behind the show, he said, "We wanted to make the series rightfully represent the medical world and also wanted to portray the personal relationships and conflicts of the characters to offer a wholesome presentation of this world. We are confident and hopeful that viewers will be intrigued by this story."

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor will also be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma in Darlings, which marks Bhatt's foray into production. The actor will also appear in several other projects like Doctor G alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh as well as the sequel of the highly acclaimed crime drama Delhi Crime.

