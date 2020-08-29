Shows Shibani Dandekar Worked In After 'Four More Shots Please'; 'Masaba Masaba' & More

Earlier in 2020, Television host and Bollywood actor, Shibani Dandekar was seen in the highly-acclaimed chick-flick, Four More Shots Please. After working in Hostages 2, she was recently last seen in Masaba Gupta’s show, Masaba Masaba, in which she made a cameo appearance. Here is everything you need to know about the shows and projects in which the actor worked after Four More Shots Please. Read about her upcoming films as well.

Hostages

Shibani Dandekar was also seen in the second season of the much-acclaimed crime-drama web series, Hostages. Starring Ronit Roy, Tisca Chopra and Mohan Kapoor in the leading roles, Hostages 2 follows the story of Dr Mira and her family, who are held hostage by four masked men. The story gets more interesting when Mira is pushed into a do-or-die situation, in which she has to choose between her family and her nation.

In the show, Shibani plays a prominent role. Besides Shibani, actor Divya Dutta is also the new addition to the cast of the second season. Created by Omri Givon, Yezira Ivrit and Rotem Shamir, the show’s cast includes actors like Dino Morea, Shweta Basu Prasad and Malhaar Rathod in the prominent roles.

Masaba Masaba

Shibani’s recent show, Masaba Masaba, follows the story of Bollywood fashion designer Masaba Gupta, who straddles the worlds of fashion and family as she forays back into the dating world. In the show, Shibani is seen in a cameo appearance. Besides Shibani, Farah Khan and Kiara Advani, too, are seen in brief roles.

Four More Shots Please

Shibani turned heads with her performance in Four More Shots Please 2, which released on Amazon Prime on April 17. The show has received a thunderous response from fans for highlighting controversial subjects like bisexuality, single-motherhood, and woman empowerment. Starring Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and Bani J in the leading roles, the series follows the lives of four female friends from different walks of life, as they deal with romance, work-life conflicts, ambitions, and anxieties of modern life. In the show, Shibani plays the role of Samir Kochchar's wife.

What's next?

Shibani Dandekar will be next seen in the much-anticipated film, Firrkie. Directed by Ankoosh Bhatt, the movie stars actors Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Karan Singh Grover and Kay Kay Menon in the leading roles. The film is expected to release later in 2020.

