Silk Live Action Show To Be Developed By Sony Pictures? Read Details Here

The character of Silk, which is introduced in one of Marvel's Spider-Man comics, will now get its own TV series. As per reports by Variety, Sony Pictures Television will be developing this series. The show will be written by writer Lauren Moon. Read on:

Sony to develop a live-action series of Silk

Marvel's Silk live-action TV series will be produced by Sony Pictures Television. Phil Lord and Chris Miller will be the executive producers under their Lord Miller production banner. Amy Pascal, the head of Sony Pictures Entertainment, will be another executive producer along with them.

No streaming platform is currently attached to the project but sources say that Amazon is negotiating to acquire it. In 2018, it was reported that Sony was developing a standalone Silk movie as a spinoff of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse that would centre on Spider-Gwen, Silk and Spider-Woman.

About Marvel's Superhero Silk

Silk, whose real name is Cindy moon, was introduced in one of Marvel’s Spider-Man comics in 2014 as Peter Parker's classmate. She is a Korean-American girl who gets bitten by a radioactive spider just like Peter Parker. The character Cindy moon also featured in the recent Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War.

It was played by Tiffany Espensen. However, the casting of the new live series has not been announced yet. She develops superhuman web-spinning abilities, exceptionally fast speed, and extra-sensory “Silk-Sense” after getting bitten by the spider.

The character was created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos. The Korean American Marvel live series will be written by Lauren Moon who has also written Netflix’s dysfunctional family drama Atypical.

There is a huge list of live-action series based on Marvel characters and it is growing rapidly. Once the Silk series is developed, it will join series like Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, The Punisher, Daredevil running on Netflix currently. Also, The Runaway screened by Hulu, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and Agent Carter screened on US network ABC.

Expansion of Marvel Universe

With the enormous success of Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kevin Feige, who is the president of Marvel Studios, had decided to expand Marvel's TV presence with a number of Disney Plus show built around Marvel Universe and its characters. They are already planning to release The Falcon and Winter Soldier, followed by WandaVision. Next would be Loki and Hawkeye. Shows based on characters such as Ms Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight are also reportedly in the works.

