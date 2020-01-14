Marvel's 'Morbius' Is All Set To Make A Bloody Debut; Know All About 'The Living Vampire'

The trailer of Sony's new venture Morbius is out and it is on another level. The Marvel movie stars Jared Leto who is famous for playing the character of 'Joker' in Suicide Squad. The character which is famously known as 'The Living Vampire' is making its debut on the big screen for the first time.

Sony Entertainment owns the rights over Spiderman and all the characters which are related to the web-slinging superhero. Recently, Sony's Spider-Man spinoffs have proven to be a huge success, with Venom grossing over $850 million worldwide and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse earning an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Now Jared's Morbius, by director Daniel Espinosa, is all set to attract the audiences with his vampiric fangs.

All about Michael Morbius

Morbius's trailer was out yesterday morning which came as a surprise for many. Many fans were unaware of this Marvel character. Dr Michael Morbius, Ph.D., M.D. an award-winning biochemist who has an unusual blood disorder. To cure himself, he performs a biochemical experiment with a bat which ultimately fails, making him a vampire.

Why is he called 'The Living Vampire'?

Marvel has its own dark universe of many fictional characters inspired from folklore, myths and ghost stories, one of which is Morbius. Marvel has previously introduced a few of its dark characters like Ghost Rider, Blade and more. Blade played by Weasley Snipes, a character which appeared in 1998, is a half-human and half-vampire who does not live on blood. Blade is also known as the 'Vampire Slayer', who works to eliminate vampire race. Morbius, on the other hand, was created through the failure of a scientific experiment. The character has all the powers of a vampire in multiples of it. The character of Morbius is known as a living vampire because a person has to die to be a vampire. However, he is still as alive as any human. One can arguably call him a mutant.

The character first appeared as an antagonist in Spider-Man comics, but, now it has gained its image as an anti-hero similar to the Venom. Sony has made a big move by releasing incredible characters on screen. Fans even went ahead by connecting the dots and expecting a team of "Dark Avengers" to emerge to save the earth from the undead.

