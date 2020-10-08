'Sinister 2' Ending Explained: Bughuul To Haunt Courtney And Her Twins In 'Sinister 3'?

Sinister 2 follows the story of Courtney Collins, a young mother, and her twin sons, who move into a haunted rural house and start experiencing a string of supernatural occurrences linked with the demon Bughuul. Starring James Ransone, Shannyn Sossamon and Robert Daniel Sloan in the leading roles, Sinister 2 ducks back and forth into imagination and reality, delivering a spine chilling story with a gripping, yet simple plot. Here is what happens at the end of Sinister 2.

Sinister 2 ending explained

During the climax of the film, the ghost children decide to support Zach and help him find where the family is hiding. However, after much running and chasing around, the deputy finds Zach and snatches away the camera from his hand, crushing it with a stomp, which ends the cycle. This leaves Bughuul infuriated and he touches Zach, who later disintegrates into ashes.

Meanwhile, the deputy, along with Courtney Collins and her twins, decide to leave the town. However, the deputy decides to go back to his motel first to get his stuff. While packing his clothes in a hurry, the deputy hears an eerie, uncanny voice from the ham radio, which was earlier owned by his friend. To know what the voice is, the deputy steps further and the camera focuses on the ham radio, and suddenly, Bughuul’s face appears. The movie ends here and there can be two possible theories about what happens next.

Theory 1

Bughuul is now ready to take the matters in his own hands. It seems like Bughuul is tired of his dependence on other humans and has now chosen to act without anyone’s support. After the demon’s mysterious appearance on the ham radio, it is possible that he might have killed the deputy and now plans to follow Courtney Collins and her twins.

Theory 2

In this theory, it seems like the ending of Sinister 2 is a hint at another sequel of the movie. The makers of the movie did not reveal what happens to the deputy. Just like any other franchise film, Sinister 2 hinted out a serious cliffhanger and what happens next might be shown in the next installment. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

