PM Modi To Launch 'Jan Andolan' For COVID-19 Awareness As India Heads To Festive Season

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a COVID-19 public awareness campaign on October 8 in view of the upcoming festivals and winter season even as coronavirus cases continue to mount while the government pushes to open up a bruising economy.

The 'Jan Andolan for COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour' will be launched with the aim to encourage people’s participation (Jan Andolan) in disease prevention. It endeavours to be a low-cost high-intensity campaign with the key messages of 'Wear Mask, Follow Physical Distancing, Maintain Hand Hygiene', the PMO said in a statement.

As part of the campaign, a COVID-19 pledge will be taken by participants led by PM Modi. A concerted action plan will be implemented by Central Government Ministries/Departments and State Governments/Union Territories with the following highlights:

Region-specific targeted communication in high case-load districts

Simple and easily understandable messages to reach every citizen

Dissemination throughout the country using all media platforms

Banners and Posters at public places; involving Frontline workers and Targeting Beneficiaries of Government Schemes

Hoardings/ wall paintings/ electronic display boards in government premises

Involvement of Local and National influencers to drive home the message

Running mobile vans for regular awareness generation

Audio messages; pamphlets/ brochures on awareness

Seeking support of Local Cable Operators for running COVID messages

Coordinated media campaign across platforms for effective outreach and impact

“The Cabinet decided to launch a public campaign from tomorrow on coronavirus. Mask, social distancing, and washing hands are the only weapons to remain safe, in the absence of a COVID-19 vaccine. Campaign to raise awareness about these measures in public places will be kicked off soon,” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said in a press conference after the weekly Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

He informed that as part of the campaign, posters and banners for awareness will be put at Railway stations, planes, autorickshaw, metro, petrol pumps, school colleges, Anganwadi centres, housing societies, markets, police stations and government offices etc. A social media campaign will also be launched.

Coronavirus outbreak

PM Modi's latest push to instil a sense of responsibility among citizens comes as India's COVID-19 tally crossed 67-lakh mark with a spike of 72,049 new cases and 986 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, according to latest Union Health Ministry data. The total number of detected cases stands at 67,57,132 including 9,07,883 active noes. Thus far, 57,44,694 patients have recovered while 1,04,555 have succumbed to the respiratory illness.

Since the imposition of a strict lockdown in late March, PM Modi has repeatedly appealed Indians to passionately observe disease prevention norms like staying home, avoiding public gathering, wearing mask outdoors, social distancing and regularly washing hands. Although, after nearly seven months of the pandemic's arrival in the country, cases have skyrocketed in recent months as fatigue over such norms and a gradual opening of the economy has made people complacent, a worry raised by the government and experts warning of new infections overwhelming the healthcare system.

Guidelines for festive season

On Tuesday, the government issued Standard Operating Procedures on preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 during the upcoming festivals. In the wake of various festivals such as Chhath Puja, Dussehra, Diwali, Durga Puja, Navratri, Christmas, etc. falling in the months of October to December, the Ministry stressed that no festivity will be permitted in containment zones. Moreover, persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years have been advised to stay at home.

In the Unlock 5 guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs removed the ceiling on the number of people allowed to participate in gatherings in open spaces. However, functions in open spaces can be attended by a maximum of 200 persons.

