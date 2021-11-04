Sofia Vergara Gears Up To Play Drug Trafficker In Upcoming Netflix Series 'Griselda'

Sofia Vergara is currently gearing up to take on a role in a Netflix limited series. Reports state that she will step into the shoes of a notorious drug trafficker in the show. Titled Griselda, the series is all about a Colombian businesswoman with ambition.

Sofia Vergara to play Drug trafficker Griselda Blanco in upcoming Netflix series

As per a report by Variety, Sofia Vergara is gearing up for her role in Griselda, which will revolve around a businesswoman, popularly known as Black Widow or the Cocaine Godmother. She will play the role of a woman who started one of the most profitable drug cartels in the world. Sofia will play the role of Griselda Blanco, whose first name also happens to be the name of the show.

Sofia Vergara's character will be a ruthless one, whose practice made her the ruler of a billion-dollar empire, much before male kingpins who are widely known entered the scene. It was earlier speculated by fans that the series would be a Narcos spinoff, but reports that mentioned otherwise. Vergara is also on the production team, under her banner Latin World Entertainment and has been working on the project with Luis Balaguer for eight years.

Although the show will be very different from Narcos, several members of the show's creative team are working on Sofia Vergara's upcoming project. Eric Newman, Andrés Baiz, Doug Miro and Carlo Bernard will be executive producers on the team. Ingrid Escajeda will be the writer, executive producer, and showrunner as well.

Sofia Vergara is well-known for her role in the American sitcom, Modern Family, which first premiered in 2009. The show recently came to an end in 2020, after 11 seasons. A few of the cast members recently had a reunion as they went for an outdoor picnic. Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sarah Hyland were seen together and pictures of them flooded the internet. Vergara's husband Joe Manganiello and Ferguson's husband Justin Mikita and their baby also joined the fun picnic.

An interesting fact about Sofia is that her role in Modern Family also earned her four Emmy nominations. Apart from the sitcom, she was also seen in films including Machete Kills, Chef, Four Brothers, Madea Goes to Jail and more. She also appeared as a guest judge on the popular reality show, America’s Got Talent in 2020.

Image: AP