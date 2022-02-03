'South Park' Season 25: How To Watch Animated Television Series Online For Free? Read

The much-awaited animated television series South Park Season 25 has finally been released and fans can’t keep calm to watch it online. South Park premiered its 25th season on Wednesday, at 8 p.m. The series was created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who also voice most of the show’s characters.

The episode is titled Pajama Day and will be the 312th episode of the series overall. With the fans excited to watch the series, here’s all the information you need to watch a free live stream of South Park online without cable.

How to watch South Park for free

If you do not have a cable, then do not worry, you can still be able to watch the series with great ease. Yes, unlike the Post-Covid special events, the next adventures of Stan, Kyle, Kenny, and Cartman do not require a Paramount Plus subscription. You can sample the start of South Park season 25 for free, thanks to trial deals offered by Sling TV and fubo TV, two of the best cable TV alternatives. The episode debuts at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and it will be re-broadcast at 8:30 p.m., 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10 p.m., and 10:30 p.m.

What is South Park about?

According to the official Comedy Central website, the synopsis of the film reads, "Enjoy uncensored, full episodes of South Park, the groundbreaking Peabody, and Emmy® Award-winning animated series. Follow everyone’s favorite troublemakers—Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny--from the very beginning of their unforgettable adventures. The fourth graders at South Park elementary have gone too far with their disrespect for Mr. Garrison. Yes (if you forgot), Garrison is teaching the class again after returning to the South ParQ Vaccination Special."

South Park first premiered on Comedy Central in 1997 and released the movies South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut in 1999. The show’s twenty-third season dropped in December 2019, and the creators aired TV specials The Pandemic Special and South ParQ Vaccination Special during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the premiere of the season, the makers had issued a disclaimer on Instagram that read, "All characters and events in this show, even those based on real people, are entirely fictional. all celebrity voices are impersonated...poorly. The following program contains coarse language and due to its content, it should not be viewed by anyone."

IMAGE: Instagram/southpark