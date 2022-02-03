'South Park Season 25' Twitter Review: Fans Rejoice To 'Pajama Party' Episode Of Series

With the premiere of South Park Season 25, fans have gone excited to watch the famous animated television season. The series started premiering on February 2. Since its 20th season wrapped up, South Park has leaned into the idea of a reset on more than one occasion. Soon after the end of season Season 20, the makers had promised that Season 21 will return to the show’s 'old-school' style of shorter-form storytelling.

In the premiere of Season 25 title Pajama Day, there are several twists to the story that began as a classic Three’s Company scenario where Mr Garrison trying to casually date two guys at the same time without that 'narcissistic psychopath' Marcus finding out about his new squeeze Rick — ended in tragedy when the kids refused to help him cover up his affair. For the fans who want to know more about the latest season, read on to learn how the events unfold in the latest season.

'South Park Season 2' episode 1 review

When Garrison furiously cancels Pajama Day because the children won’t help him cover up his infidelity with two different men, it feels as old-school as you can get on South Park. Mr Mackey warned PC Principal against waging a war on Pajama Day Suddenly, all of the adults in South Park were wearing pajamas 24/7 in protest of the school’s fascist anti-PJ policy.

There have been fans who have shared their reviews on Twitter while hailing the latest episode. One of the users gave a spoiler alert and wrote, “Well folks, the first episode of season 25 for the South Park will probably not make it to Germany. And if it does I suspect it will be heavily edited.” Another user also gave a spoiler of the series and wrote, “Season 25 premieres today mute season 25 South Park spoiler btw!!!!” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Yoh, what's up with Mr Mackey's voice in South Park season 25. #SouthPark #SouthPark25,” while another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “The way South Park season 25 has started...This is the South Park I know and love!.”

Well folks, first episode of season 25 for south park will probably not make it to Germany. And if it does I suspect it will be heavily edited — Glucose Guardian (@OptiTheDemiGod) February 3, 2022

season 25 prempires today mute season 25 southpark spoilr btw!!!! — STAR! percy day! (@star4sp) February 3, 2022

Yoh, what's up with Mr Mackey's voice in South Park season 25. #SouthPark #SouthPark25 — KillerKDemons (@killerkdemons) February 3, 2022

The way South Park season 25 has started😂😂THIS is the South Park I know and love! — Джой🍭🧚🏻‍♀️ (@JoyJMurraya) February 3, 2022

(IMAGE: Instagram/southpark)