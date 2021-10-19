'Special Ops 1.5': Amid Trailer Leak Rumors, Makers Reveal Official Clip Ahead Of Schedule

The official trailer of Kay Kay Menon's espionage thriller Special Ops 1.5 has been released. The premiere comes a day ahead of the stipulated October 20 launch date, amid the buzzing rumours about the web series' trailer leak. The intense trailer echoes the tagline, "You know the man, but not his story" as it takes the viewers back to Himmat Singh's formative years as a RAW agent.

The storyline goes back to 2001, with the recent clip showcasing fleeting glimpses of Kay Kay Menon's Himmat Singh as he traverses through incidents that transform him into the special agent that he is. The series, which is set inside the Special Ops Universe also stars Aftab Shivdasani, Adil Khan, Vijay Vikram Singh, and Vinay Pathak in pivotal roles. The limited series is narrated across three episodes and has been shot across Ukraine.

Special Ops 1.5 trailer out ahead of schedule

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, October 19, Menon uploaded the two-minute clip and wrote," Special Ops 1.5 trailer Get set to back in time and learn his story- #HimmatIsBack with #HotstarSpecials #SepcialOps 1.5. "The clip opens up with Abbas Sheikh's character being interrogated about Himmat Singh, to which Sheikh commences the tale of the RAW agent's 'interesting story'. What follows is his journey embroiled in the middle of political conflicts, tracing a top terrorist on the loose, all of which is packed with blazing guns and thrilling twists. Take a look.

The unique series, Special Ops 1.5 comes across neither as a prequel nor a sequel to the original show, which follows the RAW team, who, after finding similarities in terror attack patterns, try to track down the single mastermind behind them. The story was inspired by espionage missions undertaken by India in the last two decades. The latest instalment is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on November 12.

The trailer launch comes ahead of the original October 20 announcement by the makers, due to it reportedly leaking on the internet which caused chaos on Twitter. The clip was reposted by several Twitterati, with the hashtag 'SpecialOpsLeak' trending on the site. The marketing team, however, was quick enough to counter the leak by unveiling the official trailer.

