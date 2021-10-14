'Special Ops 1.5' Trailer: Kay Kay Menon Returns With His Special Investigating Team

Kay Kay Menon is back as Himmat Singh for the upcoming espionage thriller Special Ops 1.5. The season will showcase Himmat's backstory and explore his formative years as a RAW agent. Disney+ Hotstar has released the upcoming season's first teaser, showcasing fleeting glimpses of Himmat Singh's 'interesting' journey.

The original series – Special Ops, which has been created and helmed by Neeraj Pandey centres on Menon's character along with his team of agents, as they track drown masterminds involved in terror attacks that took place in India. The latest series is built inside the Special Ops Universe and is slated to release by the end of October.

Kay Kay Menon's Special Ops 1.5 teaser out

Taking to their Instagram handle on Thursday, October 14, the streamer uploaded the 20-second clip that opens up with action-packed sequences along with a voice in the background teasing the 'interesting story' of how Himmat Singh became the famous RAW agent. Menon's punch line about this being "Just the beginning", steals the show making way for the interesting events to follow. "Himmat Singh is back! And this time we're going back in time with him. Stay tuned for #HotstarSpecials #SpecialOps1.5", the caption read. Take a look.

The unique series, Special Ops 1.5 comes across neither as a prequel nor a sequel to the original show and starts with Singh being assigned another case. However, the tipping point will reportedly be the parliament attacks that commence the series of events. Apart from Menon, the Special Ops Universe also stars Aftab Shivdasani, Adil Khan, Vijay Vikram Singh, and Vinay Pathak in pivotal roles. The limited series is narrated across three episodes and has been shot across Ukraine.

More about the espionage thriller series

The original thriller series, which was launched in March 2020 starred Menon, Saiyami Kher, Sharad Kelkar, Karan Tacker, Muzammil Ibrahim, Sana Khan, Meher Vij, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, and Vipul Gupta, and others in pivotal roles. The storyline follows the RAW team who, after finding similarities in terror attack patterns, try to track down the single mastermind behind them. The story was inspired by espionage missions undertaken by India in the last two decades.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @disneyplushotstar)