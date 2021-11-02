'Special Ops 1.5': Kay Kay Menon Pays Tribute To National Heroes With New Teaser; WATCH

Kay Kay Menon is currently gearing up for his highly-anticipated espionage thriller, Special Ops 1.5. After unveiling an intriguing trailer of the thriller drama, the actor has now dropped a special video wishing fans and followers on Diwali 2021. In the video, the actor can be seen lighting up his house and preparing for the Diwali puja while speaking to someone on call. The new season Special Ops 1.5 examines the origin of Menon's character Himmat Singh and how he came up in the intelligence agency RAW.

Kay Kay Menon salutes the heroes who are 'Never Off Duty'

In the video, Kay Kay Menon can be seen donning an orange coloured kurta. He can be seen preparing for the Diwali puja while speaking to his comrade and informing him not to burst firecrackers before Diwali puja. Sharing the video, the actor 'salutes all those heroes who are Never Off Duty.' He also motivates fans to appreciate them all this Diwali 2021.

A salute to all those heroes who are Never Off Duty! Let's appreciate them all this Diwali!

Disney+ Hotstar has released the upcoming season's first trailer, showcasing fleeting glimpses of Himmat Singh's 'interesting' journey. The original series – Special Ops, which has been created and helmed by Neeraj Pandey centres on Menon's character along with his team of agents, as they track drown masterminds involved in terror attacks that took place in India. The Special Ops 1.5 series comes across neither as a prequel nor a sequel to the original show and starts with Singh being assigned another case.

It was only two weeks ago that the makers of the series released the trailer. The trailer clip shows Vinay Pathak's character Abbas Sheikh is being questioned by investigators (played by Parmeet Sethi and Kali Prasad Mukherjee). The investigators want to further investigate Himmat's life after the events of the previous season. Looking at the trailer, one can learn that Menon's character and Aftab's character are working as partners on a case that leads to a shocking investigation that gradually seals Himmat's place as a top officer.

Apart from Menon, the Special Ops Universe also stars Aftab Shivdasani, Adil Khan, Vijay Vikram Singh, and Vinay Pathak in pivotal roles. The limited series is narrated across three episodes and has been shot across Ukraine. The latest series is built inside the Special Ops Universe and is slated to release on November 12.

Image: PR