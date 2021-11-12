Last Updated:

Special Ops 1.5 Twitter Review: Fans Hail Kay Kay Menon's Trailblazing Act As Himmat Singh

'Special Ops 1.5' Twitter review is out. The Kay Kay Menon starrer has been hailed for Himmat Singh's RAW Agent character, its 'gripping storyline' and more

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Special ops 1.5 twitter review

IMAGE: TWITTER/ @STARRY2712


Special ops 1.5: The Himmat Story has brought forth Kay Kay Menon's Himmat Singh in his formative years as a RAW agent. Just like the previous instalments of the show, the current season is packed with high octane stunts and blazing guns and Singh embarks into the despairing alleys to track down a top terrorist on loose. The Neeraj Pandey directorial also stars Vinay Pathak, Aftab Shivdasani and Aadil Khan among others in pivotal roles. 

Shortly after its release today, ardent fans of the show pointed in their reviews about the Kay Kay Menon starrer, lauding his unmatched performance as Himmat Singh, the myriad twists right and 'whistle worthy moments' right from its onset as well as the director's brilliant attempt at securing a 'gripping' storyline. 

Special ops 1.5 Twitter review

The initial reactions of the audience indicate that the standalone instalment has fallen nothing short of its expectations. One netizen called it a "well-executed spy thriller" while another called it the 'best espionage series' the country has witnessed. One user wrote, "Off to a flying start #SpecialOPS 1.5, barely 20 min into the first episode and you'll be treated with a couple of whistle worthy moments." Another user also spoke about the 'on-point' coming timings, while specifically hailing Vinay Pathak's act as Abbas Sheikh. 

READ | 'Special Ops 1.5': Kay Kay Menon pays tribute to National Heroes with new teaser; WATCH

With only four episodes in the current instalment, fans have also urged the makers to bring out season 2 of the espionage thriller. "Eagerly waiting for the #SpecialOps 2.0 now", one user wrote. One Twitterati shed light on the show's plot becoming regular in the middle while the thrill factor not falling at par with their expectations. However, Menon's 'Terrific Performance' has still been the show's high point. 

READ | 'Special Ops 1.5': Vinay Pathak talks about his character; says it's 'written beautifully'

More about the Kay Kay Menon's Special Ops 1.5

Set inside the Special Ops Universe, the story goes back to 2001, taking the viewers inside Himmat's initial years as the RAW agent. New entrants like Aishwarya Sushmita, Maria Ryaboshapka have been roped in to play pivotal roles alongside Gautami Kapoor, Parmeet Sethi, KP Mukherjee, and many others. The limited series has been released on November 12 via Disney+ Hotstar. 

READ | Kay Kay Menon's Special Ops 1.5's new promo shows similarity between Himmat & Maninder

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @STARRY2712)

READ | 'Red Notice', 'Shang-Chi', 'Special Ops 1.5': 10 new releases coming on OTT this weekend
READ | Special Ops 1.5 release date & time: Where to watch the Kay Kay Menon starrer thriller

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Special ops 15, Himmat Singh, Special ops 15 twitter review
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com